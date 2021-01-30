Opinion

Everton fans comments on Newcastle’s team, fans, Steve Bruce and…Jordan Pickford

Always a ‘healthy’ rivalry for Everton fans when playing Newcastle United.

No different this time despite 14 points separating the two clubs, with Everton set to go fifth if they win, leaving Newcastle fifth bottom.

Fair to say a lot of confidence for Everton fans this time around, little wonder when they are playing a team that has recorded nine defeats and two draws in their last eleven matches.

Indeed, they appear to believe that only two things are likely to prevent a home win.

Firstly, good old fashioned football fans believing that the more the form books say you will win, the more you believe that the opposite will happen. In other words, Everton fans thinking that with four wins and a draw in their last five, up against a team in such woeful form, they will find some way not to win.

Secondly, Jordan Pickford.

Yes, the former Sunderland keeper now appears to be about as popular with many Everton fans, as he is with Newcastle supporters.

Enjoy the comments below, especially the usual gratuitous insults the Everton fans have for NUFC supporters, they love us really!

Everton fans commenting via their Grand Old Team message board:

‘Pickford shouldn’t be anywhere near this game – Especially with his previous against the horse punchers.’

‘Much as it pains me, I think we go Pickford in goal because bringing Olsen in is bad man management that sends the wrong message.’

‘4-0 the blues, these are rubbish.’

‘Close second behind The Merkins this lot for my most hated team.

Don’t like Geordies either….now that might come across as quite narrow minded, but quite frankly I don’t care.

74-0 Up the Toffees.’

‘These are garbage

They are on a terrible run

We all know what comes next right?’

‘If we can’t win games like this we won’t get European football and won’t deserve it.’

‘These were much improved against Leeds. They ditched Carroll and Joelinton and were much quicker and energetic for it.

St Maximin is back and he gives defenders nightmares.

The best way to beat them is to dominate possession and smother them, so a 4-3-3 for me with James in the middle with Doucoure and Gomes. Put pressure on them and they will crack.’

‘Keep clangerman away from this one. Olsen all the way.’

‘Aside from the RS, the one team I want us to humiliate with a 7-0 tonking!

Horrible club, owner, and neanderthal Sun reading fanbase.’

‘Olsen must start. Pickfords bad enough as it is. Against them his head falls off.’

‘Whoever plays in what ever the 11 is, we should win.’

‘Be a bit more adventurous against these because they are the worst team in the league on current form, mind numbingly boring.

If we don’t beat these once this season we don’t deserve Europe.’

‘Just play with confidence. Knock it about and don’t try to walk it in. No reason to fear these. Get a goal and their confidence will be shot.

Only way we’ll lose is mistakes or lazy play.’

‘This is the game to break up the 4 centre half defence I reckon. Looking back at the West Ham game, we were crying out for width and creativity from full back areas and I’d imagine Newcastle are going to look to sit deep and keep it tight and narrow.’

‘Do one Pickford is the only message worth sending. Never want to see him again. North East really is more suitable for him. With his own kind licking chip shop windows, thinking it is the funniest thing ever.’

‘So long as olsen’s in we will win.’

‘And he’s just a normal average keeper.

Really shows how bad pickford is when statements like that about olsen are true.’

‘We are at home against a very poor side who are on a dreadful run of form. We know what usually happens however in this case, as we have already contrived to lose against them, let’s go to town on them. Rack up a cricket score and help address our goal difference.

5-0 if Olsen plays. 4-2 if Pickford does.’

‘I sincerely hope that our frustration is well and truly taken out all over Newcastle’s faces.

That 2-2 match last season was truly painful to watch, and it’s sucked so much not being able to field something resembling a fully fit eleven for months.

Unfortunately this is also exactly the type of game for us to get humbled in.

Please win ffs.’

‘I was fuming for days, still can’t comprehend how it was possible, to concede 2 with a side that didn’t create anything during the game, but still, it was Pickford with the second goal again, so please Olson this time.’

‘We’re putting five past these clowns.’

‘Olsen is likely to start.

And not because Jordan cost us the match on Wed.

But because he can’t handle playing v Newcastle. He needs protection. He would probably be dropped for it regardless. Wtf is that? Like is that our number one? We need to protect his fragile mind from some fixtures? Madness.’

‘If our attitude is right we will win comfortably.

We’re a far better team and club than these cave dwelling, peas pudding munching misfits.’

‘The geordies are a very poor side. Anything less than 3 points, would be a disappointing result. I can’t stand Steve Bruce either. So all in all i hope we destroy them, and send these deluded kopite loving muppets, that bit closer to the championship.’

‘Newcastle will barely get out of their half, so I’d go 4-3-3.’

‘The only worry for this game is Saint-Maximin and unfortunately it looks like he’ll start. Need to get into him early and then its plain sailing hopefully.’

‘A win against Newcastle and we are right up there…

We should have too much for these…

Predict a comfortable 3-0 victory with goals from Calvert Lewin,Richarlison & Sigurdsson.’

‘If we lose and play these back into form when they’re managed by Steve Bruce and their best player is actually rubbish I will weep actual waterfalls.’

