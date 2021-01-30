Videos

Everton 0 Newcastle 2 – Watch both excellent NUFC goals in these official match highlights

It ended Everton 0 Newcastle 2.

A poor first half where Newcastle United were second-best.

Everton having a number of chances, although Callum Wilson seeing an excellent header tipped over.

A far better second half though all round, as Newcastle cancelled out the home threat.

With 17 minutes to go, this time Callum Wilson comprehensively beating Jordan Pickford with a great header from a corner. Although for the conceding side, those goals always look really bad when they haven’t got anybody on the posts.

In the dying seconds, Allan Saint-Maximin set Jamal Lewis away down the left and on the break, his early pass found Callum Wilson unmarked in the middle. Then with Jordan Pickford totally losing his bearings and leaving most of the goal to aim at, Wilson made no mistake to finish the blue scousers off.

Hopefully the players can now move on with some confidence for the home matches against Palace and Southampton in the coming week.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Everton 0 Newcastle 2 – Saturday 30 January 12.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Wilson 73 and 90+3

Everton:

Possession was Everton 61% Newcastle 39%

Total shots were Everton 11 Newcastle 13

Shots on target were Everton 3 Newcastle 3

Corners were Everton 7 Newcastle 12

Referee: Stuart Attwell

Newcastle United:

Darlow, Manquillo, Lascelles (Clark 54), Hayden, Schar, Lewis, Hendrick, Shelvey, Almiron, Wilson, Fraser (Saint-Maximin 67)

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, M Longstaff, Carroll, Joelinton, Gayle, Anderson, Krafth

Crowd: 00,000

