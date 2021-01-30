Opinion

Everton 0 Newcastle 2 – Instant NUFC fan/writer reaction to Saturday’s win

We asked a number of our regular writers to give us a brief instant reaction after the final whistle.

A better performance from Newcastle United and two excellent Callum Wilson finishes taking the points, as Graeme Jones has an instant impact.

Steve Hickey:

“Excellent result, never saw it coming in a million years.

“Everton are a good team with a top manager but credit where it is due.

“Let’s hope we can build on this.

“Crystal Palace are a funny team, let’s hope it’s their poorer side that turns up on Tuesday.

“It’s all about the here and now though so let’s enjoy this result.

“The drinks will taste a lot better tonight.”

Jamie Smith:

“A couple of things to take from the season’s stand out performance:

“First of all, we will get pillioried by the usual gobsh.tes in the media for saying this, but there’s absolutely no way that Graeme Jones doesn’t get a huge part of the credit for this.

“To see him shouting at the team from the touch line and suddenly a performance showing aptitude, capability and a sense of a coherent game plan appears, with the cherry on top being an actual goal from a literal corner! If Jones is effectively going to tactically manage the team while Bruce does pressers and used his people skills then that may do.

“Secondly, if we scrape over the relegation line by a couple of points, we might just reserve a bit of gratitude towards Everton, who have turned in two of their poorest performances against us this season.

“Almiron and Wilson excellent, throw ASM back in the mix and there’s cause for a bit of long overdue optimism.”

Brian Standen:

“Credit where credit is due, everyone contributed including the much maligned Hendrick.

“Of course you have to credit the coaching staff so well done Graeme Jones.

“Star of the show Callum Wilson with two excellent goals past the stumpy armed mackem.”

GToon:

“Delighted with the win today.

“That’s a huge three points for the players.

“It should give them a lot of confidence and it’s always nice to upset that person with the short arms.

“However this win probably poses more questions than it answers. What effect has Jones had on the players? How has Jones come in and three days later seemingly transformed a team? Who came up with the idea to appoint Jones? Do the club actually listen to what we post after all?

“Where does that win leave Bruce – it might have been better for Bruce if we had lost so Jones can see what a difficult job it is.

“In the long term it might not rid us of Bruce if we stay up but having said that if we go down we probably won’t get taken over.

“Lots to consider but it’s always nice to win and play well.”

Billy Miller:

“Bruce must have shared those letters around the squad to galvanise them today.

“Pundits were beginning to turn on the head coach but I’m sure they’ll all be flocking back to laud this result over us.

“We all know we scored as many today as in our last 9 games put together so this is a slow down, on our out of control hurtle towards relegation, rather than a corner turned.

“Always great to see the look of frustration on Pickford’s face when we stick one past him.

“If I could have picked one game to win in the next five, it would have been this one simply for that reason.”

Dave Punton:

“We seem to be turning into Everton’s bogey side, and aren’t we all grateful that was the case at Goodison today.

“A solid victory where it wasn’t expected, a vastly better performance and two goals to digest.

“The crisis may not be over but everyone will feel a lot better after that.

“A wonderful header from Wilson for that first goal.

“Never mind the new manager bounce, we seem to have pioneered the new assistant manager bounce.”

Ben Cooper:

“NUFC turned in one of their best performances of the season to beat Everton 2-0 at Goodison Park and secure three vital points in the battle against relegation.

“Callum Wilson scored a couple of quality strikers goals and he was ably backed up by good performances all round but especially the spine behind him of Schar and Hayden.

“The obvious praise should go to new Head Coach Graeme Jones who set the team up in a 4-5-1, the teams’ best formation, put players in their best positions and crucially gave the attacking players freedom to go higher up the pitch and receive the ball in attack rather than the edge of their own penalty area.

“Set-pieces at both ends were better, communication was better and the players gave it everything, all problems which looked unsolvable until a few days ago.

“United have a big week ahead but at least home games against Palace and Southampton are now no longer both must win games and the team has someone who can organise and instruct them, which gives me more confidence that NUFC will get the results they need.

“If Steve Bruce makes a decent cuppa, it will have been the perfect day for the new regime.”

Paul Patterson:

“So that confirms it.

“90 minutes of Graeme Jones on the touchline and Steve Bruce’s influence has been vanquished instantly.

“This result merely highlights the Head Coach’s incompetence.

“Time to go…”

Nat Seaton:

“WHAT A WIN!!!

“We were able to compete better in the game having an extra man in midfield rather than an extra centre half and with the players closing down and working harder than in previous games we managed to get some decent possession and even created chances!!

“Wilson had a great game, this made all the difference in getting us 3 precious points.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Everton 0 Newcastle 2 – Saturday 30 January 12.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Wilson 73 and 90+3

Everton:

Possession was Everton 61% Newcastle 39%

Total shots were Everton 11 Newcastle 13

Shots on target were Everton 3 Newcastle 3

Corners were Everton 7 Newcastle 12

Referee: Stuart Attwell

Newcastle United:

Darlow, Manquillo, Lascelles (Clark 54), Hayden, Schar, Lewis, Hendrick, Shelvey, Almiron, Wilson, Fraser (Saint-Maximin 67)

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, M Longstaff, Carroll, Joelinton, Gayle, Anderson, Krafth

Crowd: 00,000

