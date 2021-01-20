Opinion

Even Mike Ashley must have breaking point and will address this mess at Newcastle United

We can talk all day about Steve Bruce and his vast array of failings and astonishing lack of direction.

We have no game plan, no organisation, no passion, no leadership, no flair, no confidence, no number nine, no hope.

Blend that with an owner in Mike Ashley that doesn’t care….and you’ve got a complete disaster.

All I want to do is debate the managerial issue.

Yes, Bruce is an incompetent imbecile and it’s abundantly clear things will not improve. We’ve apparently been playing someone else’s way for 18 months until Bruce ‘gathered the courage’ and decided to take his own initiative against Arsenal, or so we were told.

I will only reference one point in relation to Bruce v Benitez.

Benitez had an obsessive attention to detail and organisation which was evident on the pitch, and though defensive, was ultimately effective. He made tactical changes throughout games based on his analysis, which generally carried merit.

Bruce however, has bamboozled us all trying to ascertain his best team / system. If after 20 years in management you can’t decide this after 18 months, I feel you should no longer be in management. His tactical analysis is non-existent and leaves me scratching my head half the time eg Murphy for Carroll against Arsenal. What’s the logic there?

I am firmly of the belief that he must be sacked as soon as possible but I’m not naive enough to think that another saviour is going to walk in the door. Mike Ashley has created such a level of distrust, has such a bad reputation publicly and runs the club in such a fashion that can only be described as self-destruction, that any self-respecting manager wouldn’t give the job offer the time of day.

We have been linked to Eddie Howe recently, I don’t particularly want him either due to the way it all ended with Bournemouth, not to mention that he thought spending £20 million on Solanke was a good idea. Despite that, I know our options when Bruce does inevitably get the chop, won’t be in any way glamorous, so I’d at least give him a chance, although I’d steer away from the failed journeymen such as Hughes and Pulis.

It’s depressing that we know whoever does end up replacing Bruce, will probably be low key at best, as that’s the best we can hope for in the circumstances.

There must be some talented, young, ambitious managers with fresh new ideas out there who want to make names for themselves, want the challenge and have the energy to tolerate Ashley’s nonsense, for a while at least.

Despite that though, I am desperate to see any change because we can’t go on like this, Mike Ashley held on to McClaren too long and that ended in relegation. I feel that no one can possibly do worse than Bruce is doing and the atmosphere at the club is becoming more and more toxic as each game goes by.

We are in dire need of a change before it’s too late.

Hopefully after we get hammered by Villa, Mike Ashley might get it together to address this mess, because even he must have a breaking point.

