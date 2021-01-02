Opinion

England calling for Newcastle United pair

Newcastle United have not had a player selected by England since Kieron Dyer way back in 2007, which coincidentally is the year Mike Ashley took ownership of the club.

Since 2007, the only English player that the club sold under Mike’s ownership, that would have been deservingly in the national team/squad, would be the exceptional James Milner. He was sold in 2008 and went on to amass 61 International caps after departing St James.

In recent times, the Gallowgate generated a catchy Jamaal Lascelles song for inclusion in the England World Cup squad for 2018, unfortunately not to be and lets face it, never likely to be.

Amongst us Newcastle supporters, there is definitely a feeling that Gareth Southgate is a bit anti-Newcastle United, based around his Middlesbrough days as a player, but the real fact is we have not had a player deserving of the England Manager attending a match, never mind selection.

Gareth Southgate has however, been a breath of fresh air when it comes to a manager willing to give ‘form’ players opportunities with the national team, with his record of providing 73 players with a first England cap. There is no golden generation 11 with him as manager, with discipline being the obvious change and formation variation another, and it has reaped relative success given the highest world ranking for decades.

As an avid Newcastle United fan (and looking for some sort of positivity), at last I feel the club have two players worthy of a squad call up, or at least a closer look by Southgate, after some top level performances this season.

Centre -forward Callum Wilson, a player who has already represented his country before, just over a year ago, surely with his form at Newcastle Untied this season deserving of a call in the next international get together. Maybe the first player to represent Newcastle in over 13 years, possibly at the expense of a Tammy Abraham for example.

The lad is exceptional in character, fitness, pace, finishing, strength, movement, he has it all and is definitely the best centre forward in toon since Alan Shearer, in my humble opinion.

Also, if it happens, it should not be classed as a surprise for Karl Darlow to gain recognition with a call up.

Karl has of course been patiently awaiting his chance at Newcastle and boy has he taken it. He is at a perfect age, full of confidence and statistically in the Premier League this season is head and shoulders (and dare I say arms) ahead of the calamitous number one Jordan Pickford, surely Karl must be in the thoughts of consideration, lets hope so.

They are certainly two players that will be afforded a very big and positive reception when we do all get back to our seats at St James.

Maybe just maybe those caps will hopefully coincide again with the end of the 14 year drought in club representation and ownership for 2021.

