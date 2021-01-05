Transfer Rumours

Dwight Gayle targeted for January move by Fulham – ‘Incentivised’ deal to tempt Newcastle United

Dwight Gayle could be set to leave Newcastle United.

Reported on Tuesday afternoon that Fulham have put together a package that will tempt Newcastle to sell in January.

Fulham have been linked a number of times with the now 31 year old NUFC forward and The Mail say that their information is that the Cottagers have put together a package which has a small up front fee but significant extra bonus cash if Fulham aren’t relegated. The West London club desperate to add a striker with pace this month.

Aleksandar Mitrovic is out of favour and has only started one Premier League match since 7 November 2020, that one game was ironically the 1-1 very lucky draw for Newcastle against 10 men Fulham.

Fulham have now moved to a far more dynamic formation and tactics which is based on pace and getting numbers forward quickly, as well as pressing the opposition as much as possible, not exactly Mitro’s strengths. At times Scott Parker even playing with a ‘false’ number nine rather than pick the Serbian striker.

The Mail say that as well as Fulham, three from clubs in the Middle East have also made clear their interest, these being Qatari duo Al-Gharafa who are managed by former Fulham boss Slavisa Jokanovic, as well as Al-Duhail and Saudi side Al-Shabab.

Dwight Gayle turns 32 in October and as things stand, is set to leave Newcastle United at the end of June (2021) for nothing.

Steve Bruce has repeatedly talked about how much he rates Dwight Gayle and yet very rarely plays him, only 10 Premier League starts in these past 18 months Bruce has been at NUFC. Whilst he has been injured, Dwight Gayle has been named 23 times on the bench in the league by this NUFC Head Coach.

Dwight Gayle came back from injury and scored a superb header when coming off the bench against West Brom, Newcastle’s last win. Yet despite that, Gayle has then been named on the bench yet again in all six (non-winning) games since, including five in the Premier League with only 39 minutes played in brief appearances.

I think a clear majority of Newcastle fans would like to see a Gayle and Wilson strike partnership given the chance but Steve Bruce seemingly sees that as far too attacking, preferring his usual ultra defensive tactics and playing the likes of Joelinton instead, who doesn’t even like getting into the penalty area.

Newcastle United scored only 38 Premier League goals in 2019/20 and you have to go back to 1997/98 for when NUFC scored less than that.

Between the three of them, Carroll, Joelinton and Muto only managed two PL goals between them all last season.

Whilst in contrast, Dwight Gayle when getting his chance finally, scored four goals in the final month of last season, scored between 24 June and 26 July 2020, from six starts and two sub appearances.

Callum Wilson is an automatic choice to start but there are desperate few goals elsewhere in the squad, even though Andy Carroll came on and scored his first Premier League goal in over 33 months on Sunday.

Dwight Gayle will surely be desperate to get some football and as well as Steve Bruce not wanting to give him any starts, the striker hasn’t even got off the bench these last two PL matches.

Personally, I can’t see Mike Ashley allowing another contract for one of his highest paid players who Steve Bruce won’t even start and who will turn 32 in October.

However, if indeed Fulham do launch this bid, then it does have an extra factor in it.

Newcastle are currently eight points ahead of third bottom Fulham but anybody who witnessed Scott Parker’s team completely outplaying NUFC at St James Park, won’t be too confident of finishing ahead of them, especially if they add extra goals…

If Fulham win their game in hand they would be only five points behind Steve Bruce’s team, with Newcastle only five points as well off the relegation zone.

Would Mike Ashley take the money on offer up front and then risk a killer scenario of Fulham then paying up a significant cash bonus in May if the Cottagers avoided relegation, potentially with Newcastle taking their place instead in the bottom three…?

Though of course, any transfer fee and wages saved could potentially be used towards Newcastle bringing in a player that Steve Bruce would be prepared to give games to.

