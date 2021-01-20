News

Details of 6 Newcastle United Live TV Matches now confirmed up to end of February

An announcement has been made on Wednesday afternoon regarding Newcastle United Live TV Matches.

With now details confirmed of 6 Newcastle United Live TV Matches up to end of February.

Today’s announcement seeing details of the Palace home match, as well as the away games at Chelsea and Man Utd confirmed.

This means we now have confirmation of six, including the final three in January 2021 (full list and details below).

Details of two games are still tbc:

The home games against Southampton (currently scheduled Saturday 6 February) and Wolves (currently Saturday 27 February) are still to have details released.

However, an announcement earlier today had confirmed that all Premier League matches, at least up until the end of February, will be shown live on TV, on Sky Sports, BT Sport, Amazon or BBC.

Newcastle United official announcement:

‘Three of Newcastle United’s Premier League fixtures have been rescheduled following the latest announcement of televised matches.

The Magpies kick-off the month with a home game against Crystal Palace on Tuesday, 2nd February, a match which was meant to start at 8pm – but that clash with the Eagles will now kick-off at 8:15pm on the same date, and will be shown live on BT Sport.

United’s first away game takes them to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea, a game which was initially set to be played on Saturday, 13th February at 3pm. That fixture will now be played two days later on Monday, 15th February, with kick-off set for 8pm, and it will be broadcast live on Sky Sports.

And Newcastle’s final away game of next month sees them head to Old Trafford to take on Manchester United. Originally scheduled for 3pm on Saturday, 20th February, that fixture will now take place on Sunday, 21st February, with the 7pm kick-off set to be screened live on BT Sport.

Any further alterations to the Magpies’ 2020/21 fixture schedule will be confirmed in due course.’

Newcastle United upcoming matches:

Saturday 23 January

Aston Villa v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Tuesday 26 January

Newcastle v Leeds (6pm) BT Sport

Saturday 30 January

Everton v Newcastle (12.30pm) BT Sport

Tuesday 2 February

Newcastle v Crystal Palace (8.15pm) BT Sport

Saturday 6 February ***Awaiting final confirmation / change of date / time and broadcaster.

Newcastle v Southampton (3pm)

Monday 15 February

Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Sunday 21 February

Man Utd v Newcastle United (7pm) BT Sport

Saturday 27 February ***Awaiting final confirmation / change of date / time and broadcaster.

Newcastle v Wolves (3pm)

