Deloitte explain why Newcastle United missing from Deloitte Football Money League 2021 rich list

Tuesday morning saw the Deloitte Football Money League 2021 report published.

The Deloitte Football Money League is a ranking of football clubs by revenue generated from football operations.

It is produced annually by the accountancy firm Deloitte and released early each year, with figures from the season most recently finished.

The main focus in the report is on the top 20 revenue generating club, with a breakdown and detailed analysis on each of those twenty clubs.

In addition, those clubs in positions 21-30 in terms of most revenue generated, are also listed. However, with no extra info or breakdown.

In the Deloitte 2019 report, covering the 2017/18 season, Newcastle United featured in the top 20. In 19th spot, NUFC were listed as generating 201.5m euros of revenue.

When the Deloitte Football Money League 2020 report (covering the 2018/19 season) was released in January 2020, Newcastle United weren’t even in the top 30.

We got in touch with Deloitte after the publication of that 2020 report and they replied to The Mag, explaining that the Newcastle United absence was due the club not supplying the figures when asked.

Whilst some clubs publish their accounts for the previous season ahead of the yearly Deloitte report, many clubs don’t, including Newcastle United. For those clubs, Deloitte request the figures ahead of the accounts being published and obviously clubs, including Newcastle, are usually happy to do so.

However, for that Deloitte 2020 report, for whatever reason, Mike Ashley and Newcastle United decided not to supply the information to Deloitte.

When the 2018/19 Newcastle United accounts were eventually made public at the end of May 2020 (the last PL club to do so), they showed that if Mike Ashley had allowed the figures to be supplied as per normal, NUFC would have been ranked 24th highest turnover in the world, in that 2020 Deloitte report.

With Newcastle United once again missing from the top 30 this morning, when the Deloitte Football Money League 2021 report was published, we once again posed the question to Deloitte. Were Newcastle United’s figures simply not high enough to feature in the top 30 turnovers for the 2019/20 season, or had Mike Ashley once again refused to supply them with the figures?

Deloitte have now responded to our request this morning and confirmed that Newcastle United have once again refused to supply the financial figures, so they couldn’t be considered for this latest Deloitte report.

So we will have to wait for whenever Mike Ashley allows the 2019/20 Newcastle United official accounts to be released, in order to see whether NUFC would or wouldn’t have made the top 30.

This is how the Deloitte Football Money League 2021 looks, the top 20 and then positions 21-30.

Back in August 2019 on the eve of Steve Bruce taking charge of his first match, Lee Charnley apologised on behalf of himself and Mike Ashley, saying that the communication with Newcastle fans had been nowhere near acceptable in recent years, the NUFC MD promising that from then on, he and the club’s owner were committed to putting this right.

Predictably, like the rest of Mike Ashley’s promises, we should know not to trust them.

The communication in these 17 months since August 2019 has got even worse!

Today’s revelation of a second snub for Deloitte and the Newcastle fans, by not willing to give the information, comes only 24 hours after the shameful scenes on Monday, when Mike Ashley and Steve Bruce refused to allow newspaper journalists to ask the NUFC Head Coach questions at his pre-Leeds press conference.

