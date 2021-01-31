Transfer Rumours

DeAndre Yedlin having medical on Sunday night – Sky Sports

DeAndre Yedlin is set to become the second outgoing permanent transfer of this window for Newcastle United.

The full-back set to follow Rolando Aarons out of the door.

The USMNT international is set to switch to domestic football in Turkey.

Sky Sports reporting that DeAndre Yedlin will have his medical in Istanbul tonight, then complete his move to Galatasaray.

Signed in August 2016 from Tottenham for £5m, DeAndre Yedlin was one of twelve players Rafa Benitez signed that summer, as he was forced into an instant complete rebuild of the squad, in order to get instant promotion back to the Premier League.

Signing a five year contract, the now 27 year old has played 125 times for Newcastle United in league and cup, with his NUFC contract set to run out at the end of June 2021.

The 1-0 defeat at Sheffield United on 12 January 2021 is set to have been the defender’s final game for NUFC.

Galatasaray are currently third in the Turkish Super Lig, three points behind Fenerbahce at the top.

DeAndre Yedlin may not have been the most technically gifted but he had pace to burn and always gave it 100% tearing up and down the pitch.

Good luck to him if / when this move is completed.

