Opinion

Damning BBC Sport comments from neutrals about Steve Bruce and Newcastle after Leicester

Really interesting reading through these BBC Sport comments following Newcastle’s defeat to Leicester City, making it six games without a win for Steve Bruce and his team.

The comments from neutrals especially telling.

This is what Newcastle United are reduced to under Mike Ashley and Steve Bruce.

A club that neutrals are divided on, whether to sympathise with, or laugh at, this never ending nothingness of supporting Newcastle United year after year.

The BBC Sport readers comments, mainly from neutrals, although the odd Leicester City and Newcastle fans also contributing, tell you all you need to know about Steve Bruce, Mike Ashley and Newcastle United…

‘The school of Steve Bruce:

1. Park the bus.

2. If that fails, hoof it upto the big lad.’

‘Some good attacking play from Leicester. By contrast Callum Wilson had to feed off long clearances and crosses from the half-way line. Must be painful for Newcastle fans to watch such awful football.’

‘Leicester, to a player, were excellent. Rodgers clearly had the measure of Newcastle ahead of the game and briefed the team accordingly. Newcastle on the other hand…poor. Leicester have broken the grip that the so called Big 6 clubs had on the PL and set the standard that other teams need to aspire to.’

‘Everybody has the measure of Newcastle.’

‘Why do all the pundits keep saying Bruce is doing a good job? He’s dire, plays constant hoofball, happy to have 10% possession, doesn’t know how to use attacking players, blames everything other than his awful tactics & ruins previously creative players.

The only reason Newcastle are not in the bottom 3, is that there are 3 dross teams in the league this season!’

‘Wow Newcastle had over 40 % of the possession, the whole team will be fined a weeks wages for that.’

‘NUFC; If you play anti-football this is what you will achieve – Zilch!!! Leicester were superb again today, and although sky gave Tielmans MOTM, I’d look no further than Albrighton…. My point is you gave us a game when you actually bothered to attack. Another observation is that this is what Covid empty stadiums creates – 50,000 noisy Geordies wouldn’t have allowed that first 80 mins no-show!’

‘There won’t be 50,000 crowds back at SJP. Ashley had to give away 10,000 tickets pre-Covid. He can’t go on doing that. The football is not worth a free ticket anyway.’

‘Its a close call, who’s brand of anti football is worse, Fat Sam’s or Cabbage King Bruce.

Newcastle fans deserve better than this dross.’

‘All Newcastle fans do is moan about the owner, the manager, the players. Once a big club (70 years ago) now they just make up the numbers. Having a loud mouth fan base does not make you a big club and does not make you deserving.

No more deserving than Brighton, WBA, Fulham etc.’

‘So negative from Bruce, you will never win a match if you aren’t prepared to try and win.’

‘Newcastle are well in the relegation dog fight.

The tactics of defending for 80 mins is not going to work and they almost look like WBA.

Leicester had so much time in midfield and could have won more easily.

The late goal should not get in the way of reality – no game plan and only the route one football at the end masked another pathetic performance.’

‘Sheff Utd’s first win on the horizon, then!’

‘Newcastle are rubbish You would think Big Sam was their manager.’

‘Why dinosaurs like Bruce, Allerdyce and Pullis keep getting jobs is beyond me, their tactics belong in the 80s.’

‘I wouldn’t be so quick to call out Pulis….. he could well be your next manager if you eventually manage to hound out the excellent Bruce.’

‘The playing of Joelinton defies logic. The referee had a better touch!’

‘At £40,000,000 Joelinton makes HS2 look like incredibly good vale for money.’

‘Utter lack of ambition at Newcastle from owner to Bruce.

Well done Leicester you’re keeping the title race alive.’

‘Which Steve Bruce team has ever played fast attacking football?

Answer: none of them.

If you hire Steve Bruce, you get defensive, safety first, beat the relegation trap football.

Sadly, Newcastle is a club which is going nowhere, and Ashley will probably be happy to take the premier league survival money than risk a new manager.’

‘Newcastle are lucky this year that SU and WBA are so bad, they only need to be better than one other team.’

‘Newcastle United Fans

No matter how bad times are they still turn out in their thousands in support of their club… Fantastic Supporters….

It’s just a pity about THEIR OWNER…’

‘To think that Newcastle didn’t cash in on the Longstaffs when they had the chance. No chance of getting rid of them now that people have seen what they’re really like.

They couldn’t catch my 85 year old mother! The only player slower than them is Shelvey.

Clear out needed including the 4 Steves on the bench.

What’s wrong with Gayle and Wilson up front? Just trying to help!’

