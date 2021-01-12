Confirmed Newcastle team v Sheffield United – Hendrick, Sean Longstaff, Fraser all start
The Newcastle team v Sheffield United has just been confirmed.
Newcastle kicking off their match at Bramall Lane at 6pm.
Steve Bruce and NUFC trying to end a run of seven games without a win.
Ahead of the game, Steve Bruce confirmed that Allan Saint-Maximin wouldn’t be involved.
However, apart from him, there was no guidance as to any other players who definitely wouldn’t be available.
The confirmed Newcastle team v Sheffield United:
Darlow, Yedlin, Schar, Fernandez, Clark, Dummett, Hayden, Hendrick, Sean Longstaff, Fraser, Wilson
Six changes from the team that played Arsenal on Saturday:
Ins
Darlow, Yedlin, Schar, Fernandez, Fraser, Wilson
Outs
Dubravka, Krafth, Lascelles, Joelinton, Carroll, Almiron
SUBS:
Dubravka, M Longstaff, Carroll, Joelinton, RItchie, Gayle, Murphy, Almiron, Anderson
(Compare Steve Bruce’s Newcastle team v Sheffield United to this fans choice from thousands of votes that we featured earlier HERE)
