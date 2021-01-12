Newsletter

News

Confirmed Newcastle team v Sheffield United – Hendrick, Sean Longstaff, Fraser all start

7 mins ago
No comments
The Newcastle team v Sheffield United has just been confirmed.

Newcastle kicking off their match at Bramall Lane at 6pm.

Steve Bruce and NUFC trying to end a run of seven games without a win.

Ahead of the game, Steve Bruce confirmed that Allan Saint-Maximin wouldn’t be involved.

However, apart from him, there was no guidance as to any other players who definitely wouldn’t be available.

The confirmed Newcastle team v Sheffield United:

Darlow, Yedlin, Schar, Fernandez, Clark, Dummett, Hayden, Hendrick, Sean Longstaff, Fraser, Wilson

Six changes from the team that played Arsenal on Saturday:

Ins

Darlow, Yedlin, Schar, Fernandez, Fraser, Wilson

Outs

Dubravka, Krafth, Lascelles, Joelinton, Carroll, Almiron

SUBS:

Dubravka, M Longstaff, Carroll, Joelinton, RItchie, Gayle, Murphy, Almiron, Anderson

Author
Jackie Smithfield

