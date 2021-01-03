News

Confirmed Newcastle team v Leicester – Sean Longstaff, Almiron, Joelinton all start

The Newcastle team v Leicester has just been confirmed.

Newcastle kicking off their match at St James Park at 2.15pm.

Steve Bruce and NUFC trying to end a run of five games without a win.

The first game of 2021 with Newcastle United now having dropped to fifteenth in the the table.

Hopefully the relative improvement shown against Liverpool in a battling performance can be built on.

No Premier League club has picked up more points away from home then Leicester City so far this season, indeed, the Foxes have picked up nine more points on their travels than at the King Power, 19 points compared to 10 (having played eight at home and eight away).

Whilst for Newcastle United, 11 points from eight home matches, eight points from seven away games.

The confirmed Newcastle team v Leicester:

Darlow, Yedlin, Schar, Fernandez, Clark, Ritchie, Sean Longstaff, Matty Longstaff, Almiron, Joelinton, Wilson

Two changes:

Ins: Sean Longstaff and Almiron

Outs: Murphy and Hayden

SUBS:

Dubravka, Dummett, Carroll, Shelvey, Gayle, Hendrick, Krafth, Manquillo, Murphy

