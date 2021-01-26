News

Confirmed Newcastle team v Leeds – Fraser, Hendrick, Murphy, Lewis all start

The Newcastle team v Leeds has just been confirmed.

Newcastle kicking off their match at St James Park at 6pm.

Steve Bruce and NUFC trying to end a run of ten games without a win.

To make matters worse, Newcastle United have only managed one goal in thirteen hours of football.

Ahead of the game, Steve Bruce said that Allan Saint-Maximin would be in the squad but unlikely to start.

Bruce though stating that the likes of Ciaran Clark, Paul Dummett and Federico Fernandez were all ruled out.

The Head Coach putting Manquillo’s chances at 50/50 of being available.

Whilst DeAndre Yedlin is still missing due to visa issues.

The confirmed Newcastle team v Leeds:

Darlow, Murphy, Lascelles, Hayden, Schar, Lewis, Hendrick, Shelvey, Almiron, Wilson, Fraser

Two changes from the team that played Aston Villa on Saturday:

Ins

Murphy, Fraser

Outs

Manquillo, Carroll

I doubt many Newcastle fans will be enthusiastic about this team selection.

Whilst other options might not be brilliant, there surely had to be a better way than continuing with both Hendrick and Shelvey in midfield. Whilst it appears once again that Newcastle’s best midfielder, Isaac Hayden, will once again be playing in a back five.

Subs:

Dubravka, M Longstaff, Carroll, Joelinton, Saint-Maximin, Ritchie, Gayle, Krafth, Manquillo

