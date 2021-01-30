News

Confirmed Newcastle team v Everton – Hendrick, Shelvey, Darlow all start

The Newcastle team v Everton has just been confirmed.

Newcastle kicking off their match at Goodison Park at 12.30pm on Saturday afternoon

Steve Bruce and NUFC trying to end a run of eleven games without a win.

To make matters worse, Newcastle United have only managed two goals in the most recent fourteen hours of football.

Ahead of the game, Steve Bruce said that DeAndre Yedlin would be in back the squad after his visa issues were sorted.

Bruce though stating that Federico Fernandez was definitely ruled out.

The Head Coach indicating that Paul Dummett and Ciaran Clark were also unlikely to start after having only just returned to training.

Steve Bruce and the fans hoping that Allan Saint-Maximin would be in decent enough shape to start after two sub appearances.

The confirmed Newcastle team v Everton:

Darlow, Manquillo, Lascelles, Hayden, Schar, Lewis, Hendrick, Shelvey, Almiron, Wilson, Fraser

One change from the team that played Leeds on Tuesday:

Ins

Manquillo

Outs

Murphy

I doubt many Newcastle fans will be too enthusiastic about this team selection.

Whilst other options might not be brilliant, there surely had to be a better way than continuing yet again with both Hendrick and Shelvey in midfield. Whilst it appears that Newcastle’s best midfielder, Isaac Hayden, will once again be playing in a back five.

No Allan Saint-Maximin, presumably not fit enough to be considered as a starter.

Subs:

Dubravka, Clark, M Longstaff, Carroll, Joelinton, Saint-Maximin, Gayle, Krafth, Anderson

Compare Steve Bruce’s team to this predicted Newcastle team v Everton HERE that we featured earlier.

