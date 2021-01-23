News

Confirmed Newcastle team v Aston Villa – Hendrick, Shelvey, Manquillo all start

The Newcastle team v Aston Villa has just been confirmed.

Newcastle kicking off their match at Villa Park at 8pm.

Steve Bruce and NUFC trying to end a run of nine games without a win.

To make matters worse, Newcastle United have only managed one goal in almost twelve hours of football.

Ahead of the game, Steve Bruce said that Allan Saint-Maximin would be taking ‘some part’ tonight.

Bruce though stating that the likes of Ciaran Clark, Paul Dummett and Federico Fernandez were all ruled out.

The Head Coach expecting Fabian Schar to be available though.

The confirmed Newcastle team v Aston Villa:

Darlow, Schar, Lascelles, Hayden, Manquillo, Hendrick, Shelvey, Almiron, Lewis, Wilson, Carroll

Four changes from the team that played Arsenal on Monday:

Ins

Schar, Hayden, Manquillo, Hendrick,

Outs

Krafth, Clark, Matty Longstaff, Joelinton

Subs:

Dubravka, M Longstaff, Joelinton, Saint-Maximin, Ritchie, Gayle, Krafth, Fraser, Murphy

(Some of Steve Bruce’s pre-match claims FACT-CHECKED here)

