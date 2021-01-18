News

Confirmed Newcastle team v Arsenal – Wilson, Carroll, Almiron, Joelinton all start

The Newcastle team v Arsenal has just been confirmed.

Newcastle kicking off their match at the Emirates at 8pm.

Steve Bruce and NUFC trying to end a run of eight games without a win.

To make matters worse, Newcastle United have only managed one goal in their last ten hours of football.

Ahead of the game, Steve Bruce confirming that Allan Saint-Maximin was still some way from full fitness, whilst Federico Fernandez is now injured. Ryan Fraser misses out due to suspension, after the red card at Bramall Lane.

On the other hand, the Newcastle United Head Coach said that he expected both Jamal Lewis and Jamaal Lascelles would be available.

The confirmed Newcastle team v Arsenal:

Darlow, Krafth, Lascelles, Clark, Lewis, Shelvey, Matty Longstaff, Almiron, Joelinton, Carroll, Wilson

Eight changes from the team that played Sheffield United on Tuesday:

Ins

Krafth, Lascelles, Lewis, Shelvey, Matty Longstaff, Almiron, Joelinton, Carroll

Outs

Yedlin, Schar, Fernandez, Dummett, Hayden, Hendrick, Sean Longstaff, Fraser

So only Wilson, Clark and Darlow survive from Tuesday night…

SUBS:

Dubravka, Hayden, Ritchie, Hendrick, Manquillo, Yedlin, Murphy, Sean Longstaff, Anderson

