News

Confirmed Newcastle team v Arsenal – Hendrick, Carroll, Krafth, Joelinton all start

The Newcastle team v Arsenal has just been confirmed.

Newcastle kicking off their match at the Emirates at 5.30pm.

Steve Bruce and NUFC trying to end a run of six games without a win.

Ahead of the game, Steve Bruce confirming that Allan Saint-Maximin, Ryan Fraser and Jamal Lewis would be missing due to injury and fitness issues.

The NUFC Head Coach also stating that Martin Dubravka would be making his first start of the season, having recovered from injury and appearing on the bench recently.

Steve Bruce looking to beat a Premier League team in the cup competitions for the first time since arriving at St James Park.

The confirmed Newcastle team v Arsenal:

Dubravka, Krafth, Lascelles, Clark, Dummett, Hayden, Sean Longstaff, Hendrick, Almiron, Joelinton, Carroll

Ins

Dubravka, Krafth, Lascelles, Dummett, Hendrick, Carroll, Hayden

Outs

Darlow, Yedlin, Schar, Fernandez, Ritchie, Matty Longstaff, Wilson

So seven changes from the Leicester match, only Sean Longstaff, Joelinton, Almiron and Clark staying in the side.

SUBS:

Gillespie, Matty Longstaff, Ritchie, Gayle, Yedlin, Murphy, Anderson

(Compare Steve Bruce’s Newcastle team v Arsenal to this fans choice from thousands of votes that we featured earlier HERE)

