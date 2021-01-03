Confirmed Leicester team v Newcastle United – Brendan Rodgers makes 7 changes
The Leicester team v Newcastle has just been confirmed.
Brendan Rodgers’ team with the chance to go only one point off top spot, if they can win at St James Park
Leicester having strolled to a 3-0 victory here last season, following up a 5-0 thrashing of Steve Bruce’s team at the King Power.
Brendan Rodgers got some criticism from Leicester fans for picking such a weakened team at Crystal Palace on Monday.
Leicester only drawing 1-1 at Selhurst Park.
However, they were playing only two days after drawing 2-2 with Manchester United at the King Power.
The confirmed Leicester team v Newcastle United :
Schmeichel, Justin, Fofana, Evans, Castagne, Ndidi, Tielemans, Maddison, Barnes, Albrighton, Vardy
As you can see, Brendan Rodgers not playing any kind of a weakened side this time, Leicester making seven changes to the team that could only draw at Crystal Palace on Monday.
Jamie Vardy back in the team and in his last seven Premier League games against Newcastle, has scored five goals and got an assist.
Ins:
Fofana, Castagne, Ndidi, Tielemans, Maddison, Albrighton, Vardy
Outs:
Thomas, Amartey, Perez, Praet, Mendy, Choudhury, Iheanacho
Subs:
Soyuncu, Ward, Thomas, Amartey, Perez, Praet, Mendy, Iheanacho, Under
The confirmed Newcastle team v Leicester and subs are below :
Darlow, Yedlin, Schar, Fernandez, Clark, Ritchie, Sean Longstaff, Matty Longstaff, Almiron, Joelinton, Wilson
SUBS:
Dubravka, Dummett, Carroll, Shelvey, Gayle, Hendrick, Krafth, Manquillo, Murphy
