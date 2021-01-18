News

Confirmed Arsenal team v Newcastle United – Mikel Arteta makes three changes

The Arsenal team v Newcastle has just been confirmed.

Mikel Arteta hoping to bounce back from a disappointing goalless draw at home to Crystal Palace on Thursday.

With a poor run of form through November and well into December, the Gunners then recovered and made it four wins in a row when beating Newcastle United nine days ago in the FA Cup.

A lot of Arsenal fans were questioning Mikel Arteta, despite having won a trophy only five months ago.

Even this recent run of four wins and a draw hasn’t really changed things, as the wins are seen as having been against poor teams such as Newcastle, Brighton and West Brom, as well as a Chelsea side that weren’t in great form.

Tonight’s match against Newcastle seen as very much a must win, as they have a tough set of upcoming Premier League matches, with Southampton, Man Utd, Wolves, Villa, Leeds, Man City and Leicester to play before the end of February.

The confirmed Arsenal team v Newcastle United :

Leno, Soares, Holding, Luiz, Tierney, Partey, Xhaka, Saka, Smith-Rowe, Aubameyang, Lacazette

So three changes made from the team that played out the 0-0 draw against Crystal Palace four days ago.

Ins:

Cedric Soares, Kieran Tierney, Thomas Partey

Outs:

Hector Bellerin, Dani Ceballos, Ainsley Maitland-Niles

Subs:

Runarsson, Gabriel, Bellerin, Elneny, Martinelli, Willock, Willian, Pepe, Nketiah.

The confirmed Newcastle team v Arsenal and subs are below :

Darlow, Krafth, Lascelles, Clark, Lewis, Shelvey, Matty Longstaff, Almiron, Joelinton, Carroll, Wilson

SUBS:

Dubravka, Hayden, Ritchie, Hendrick, Manquillo, Yedlin, Murphy, Sean Longstaff, Anderson

