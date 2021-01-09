News

Confirmed Arsenal team v Newcastle United – Mikel Arteta makes 7 changes

The Arsenal team v Newcastle has just been confirmed.

Mikel Arteta hoping to launch a successful defence of the FA Cup, having lifted the trophy in August with the Gunners.

Bouncing back from a poor run of form, Arsenal come into the game on a three match winning run.

A lot of Arsenal fans were questioning Mikel Arteta despite having won a trophy five months ago.

However, the three Premier League victories will have bought him some time, though an instant cup knockout by Newcastle United could well tip the scales back the other way.

In picking his Arsenal team v Newcastle, Mikel Arteta had the luxury of knowing he has five days before the Gunners play on Thursday at home to Crystal Palace, whilst Newcastle are away at Sheffield United on Tuesday in a relegation six pointer.

The confirmed Arsenal team v Newcastle United :

Leno, Cedric, Luiz, Mari, Tierney, Elneny, Willock, Pepe, Willian, Martinelli, Aubameyang

So seven changes made from the team that won 4-0 at West Brom last Saturday.

Ins:

Cedric, Luiz, Ceballos, Xhaka, Saka, Smith Rowe, Lacazette

Outs:

Bellerin, Holding, Ceballos, Xhaka, Saka, Smith Rowe, Lacazette

Subs:

Xhaka, Saka, Smith Rowe, Lacazette, Runarsson, Maitland-Niles, Chambers, Nelson, Nketiah

Mikel Arteta naming the full nine substitutes allowed, Steve Bruce with only seven.

The confirmed Newcastle team v Arsenal and subs are below :

Dubravka, Krafth, Lascelles, Clark, Dummett, Hayden, Sean Longstaff, Hendrick, Almiron, Joelinton, Carroll

SUBS:

Gillespie, Matty Longstaff, Ritchie, Gayle, Yedlin, Murphy, Anderson

