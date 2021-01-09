Opinion

Classic comments from Arsenal fans about Newcastle United and their supporters before match

Arsenal fans have been talking ahead of Saturday’s third round FA Cup clash.

Some interesting comments, with many Gooners thinking it is now ‘their’ trophy.

Arsenal having won the FA Cup 14 times, including four times in the last seven attempts, including in August when Mikel Arteta led them to his first trophy as manager.

Before the Arsenal fans finally forced him out, Arsene Wenger won the FA Cup a ridiculous seven times during his time in charge (as well as three league titles etc etc), including three times in his last five years.

As well as comments about the actual match and whether or not they should play a strong team, Arsenal fans also with comments on Newcastle United and their supporters.

Some of them don’t rate our current team, or the NUFC fans…though one of the Arsenal fans you can maybe forgive, having in the past been beaten up by Newcastle supporters who thought he and his mates were Tottenham fans!

Arsenal fans commenting via their Arsenal Mania message board:

‘Would be nice to see us get 3 or 4 against these. I’d go as far to say the 4-0 was our best performance under Arteta back in February, be nice to repeat it.’

‘I quite like Newcastle.’

‘I do not like NUFC.

Arsenal v. Barnsley, F.A. Cup 5th round, Saturday 21st February, 1987

Not a fantastic game, Arsenal won 2-0.

What has that got to do with NUFC?

Well, they were in London that day, playing THFC.

So, long story short, we came out after the game, and headed to a friends house in Arnos Grove.

Next thing we knew we had been set upon by a group of Geordies who thought we were tottenham, and we got a right kicking.

It seems funny now, and the night ended well enough, but getting a kicking from Geordies after an Arsenal – Barnsley game was a first.’

‘Really looking forward to this, been a whole 7 days since the mighty arsenal last played. I hope we go quite strong there is enough time for rest in between games to do so. While we are holders this remains a priority competition IMO.’

‘Hoping for a a strong 11 here, we’ve had plenty of rest in between games and need to continue building on our recent momentum.’

‘Honestly, while I do like a good FA cup runs as much as every other Arsenal fan, I don’t care much about this game or the FA Cup right now.

Rest everyone.’

‘Please educate me. Is this match knockout or is it one home and one away?’

‘Knockout and there are no replays. Straight to penalties on draw.’

‘Ok. Thanks.

I was wondering why we would not send out our A team.

Basically, we should unless Newcastle is that poor.’

‘Extra time and then pens.’

‘Newcastle fans easily the most deluded fans in England.

They always talk about the massive fan base, the fabulous toon army, the wonderful Stadium and the near-misses.

Absolute Embarrassment.

5-0 to The Arsenal

first half.’

‘I’d like a strongish team here. It’s our cup and we need to defend it of course, but I love how it rattles every other fanbase so much that we’ve dominated it recently.’

‘This is our cup, but we also have to work to do in the league, more of a priority IMO.’

‘kinda surprised football is still being played tbh.

Over a 1000 deaths a day in the UK, players testing positive left, right and centre.

By any sensible measure football should probably be halted, but i guess there’s either too much money riding on it or the government think we’d all lose our sh.t if we had to go through january without football.’

‘Technically sports should be continued as much as possible, if only to keep morale up and offer distraction. Especially in hard times, where football has already proven itself to be a positive influence through the last 100 years.

(Of course that was before the money and egos got really bad)

However, that requires a much stricter bubble to the point where players should opt in or out. Not that wishy washy thinking we have where players get away with a slap on the wrist.’

‘Can’t see us winning the cup this season but Newcastle doesn’t look like the team which will knock us out.’

‘Choosing a lineup is harder with our recent run of good form.

I would ordinarily go for a 2nd string team but theres something to be said for keeping the momentum going, which means starting ESR, Saka, Tierney etc

‘I’d rather protect them from injury.

Need to use FA cup to get passengers into some form. Aubameyang , Pepe and William upfront for me.’

‘Good game to try the squad Newcastle been horrible last few weeks.’

