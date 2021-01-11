News

Chris Wilder pre Newcastle United press conference – Says they needed first win in 6 months

Chris Wilder has not had much to smile about this season.

Sheffield United currently rock bottom of the Premier League with not a single win and only two points from seventeen matches.

However, Sheffield United at the weekend won their first match (in any competition) in 182 days, winning 3-2 at Bristol Rovers in the FA Cup third round;

Ahead of facing Newcastle United on Tuesday night, Chris Wilder admitting that the club had desperately needed that first win in six months at Bristol Rovers.

The Sheffield United naming a group of five players and hopes that at least two or three of them will be able to play against Newcastle United if selected.

Chris Wilder pre-Newcastle press conference:

“The club needed the win [against Bristol Rovers].

“We all needed it.

“Players needed it for a bit of belief and self confidence, and the supporters as well because it’s been an incredibly tough year for them.”

Player availability:

“We’d like to think some of those 5 [Stevens, Baldock, Sharp, Jagielka, Mousset] will be fit [for Newcastle].

“Touch and go on a couple.

“Hopefully all 5 will be available for the weekend.

“We don’t know if Tuesday night comes too early for those 2/3 of those players.”

Wilder on what is to to come:

“We can’t look too far ahead.

“We’ve really got to crack on with that next game.

“[we were] In Sunday morning preparing, in today, in tomorrow for another big game.

“It’s a big challenge ahead of us, as they all are.”

On the transfer window:

“Nothing’s changed from when I spoke last week.

“I think everybody realises it’s a difficult window to work in.

“Nothing changes and focus since the weekend has been on Tuesday night’s game against Newcastle.”

