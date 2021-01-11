Chris Wilder pre Newcastle United press conference – Says they needed first win in 6 months
Chris Wilder has not had much to smile about this season.
Sheffield United currently rock bottom of the Premier League with not a single win and only two points from seventeen matches.
However, Sheffield United at the weekend won their first match (in any competition) in 182 days, winning 3-2 at Bristol Rovers in the FA Cup third round;
Ahead of facing Newcastle United on Tuesday night, Chris Wilder admitting that the club had desperately needed that first win in six months at Bristol Rovers.
The Sheffield United naming a group of five players and hopes that at least two or three of them will be able to play against Newcastle United if selected.
Chris Wilder pre-Newcastle press conference:
“The club needed the win [against Bristol Rovers].
“We all needed it.
“Players needed it for a bit of belief and self confidence, and the supporters as well because it’s been an incredibly tough year for them.”
Player availability:
“We’d like to think some of those 5 [Stevens, Baldock, Sharp, Jagielka, Mousset] will be fit [for Newcastle].
“Touch and go on a couple.
“Hopefully all 5 will be available for the weekend.
“We don’t know if Tuesday night comes too early for those 2/3 of those players.”
Wilder on what is to to come:
“We can’t look too far ahead.
“We’ve really got to crack on with that next game.
“[we were] In Sunday morning preparing, in today, in tomorrow for another big game.
“It’s a big challenge ahead of us, as they all are.”
On the transfer window:
“Nothing’s changed from when I spoke last week.
“I think everybody realises it’s a difficult window to work in.
“Nothing changes and focus since the weekend has been on Tuesday night’s game against Newcastle.”
