Chelsea now officially confirm Frank Lampard has beaten Steve Bruce in sack race

Chelsea have revealed that Frank Lampard has been sacked.

The final straw coming when Chelsea only won 3-1 on Sunday and moved into the FA Cup fifth round.

A nightmare for the West London club and you have to feel sorry for the Chelsea fans, their team only ninth in the Premier League, in that fifth round of the FA Cup, plus in the last 16 of the Champions League after topping their group and going unbeaten so far in that competition this season.

Our thoughts as Newcastle supporters are with the Chelsea fans, as they go through these very difficult times.

Frank Lampard beating Steve Bruce in the sack race, despite Bruce being on ten games without a win, eight defeats and two draws, with exits from both domestic cups in this time period as well. Plus Newcastle having scored only one goal in their last thirteen hours of football.

Chelsea Official Statement:

Chelsea Football Club have today parted company with Head Coach Frank Lampard.

This has been a very difficult decision, and not one that the owner and the Board have taken lightly.

We are grateful to Frank for what he has achieved in his time as Head Coach of the Club. However, recent results and performances have not met the Club’s expectations, leaving the Club mid-table without any clear path to sustained improvement.

There can never be a good time to part ways with a club legend such as Frank, but after lengthy deliberation and consideration it was decided a change is needed now to give the Club time to improve performances and results this season.

Roman Abramovich said,

“This was a very difficult decision for the Club, not least because I have an excellent personal relationship with Frank and I have the utmost respect for him’.

“He is a man of great integrity and has the highest of work ethics. However, under current circumstances we believe it is best to change managers.

“On behalf of everyone at the Club, the Board and personally, I would like to thank Frank for his work as Head Coach and wish him every success in the future. He is an important icon of this great club and his status here remains undiminished. He will always be warmly welcomed back at Stamford Bridge.”

The Club will be making no further comment until such time as a new Head Coach is appointed.’

