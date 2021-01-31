News

Carlo Ancelotti explains why Everton were second best to Newcastle United

Carlo Ancelotti went into Saturday’s game knowing that three points would take Everton into fifth place in the Premier League.

Only one defeat in their last eight Premier League games, in the last eleven matches (all competitions), Everton had won seven and drawn two, with only two defeats.

In sharp contrast, Newcastle United had lost nine and drawn two of their last eleven matches.

What could possibly go wrong for Carlo Ancelotti and his players…?

Surveying the wreckage of the 2-0 defeat, the Everton boss wanted to keep things in perspective: ‘We have had a good run and I hope it will only be one game like this. I don’t want to forget what we did so far this season.’

As for why / how Newcastle had managed to upset the odds, Carlo Ancelotti admitted: ‘I think Newcastle won the game because they showed more fighting spirit on the pitch. They showed more concentration, more motivation. They were the weapons we had when we won games – spirit, motivation, concentration and ambition. I think we forgot all this today at home.’

Carlo Ancelotti believes it was more ‘mental’ than ‘physical’ why Everton lost this games, Newcastle more ‘focused’ than the home side.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Everton 0 Newcastle 2 – Saturday 30 January 12.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Wilson 73 and 90+3

Everton:

Possession was Everton 61% Newcastle 39%

Total shots were Everton 11 Newcastle 13

Shots on target were Everton 3 Newcastle 3

Corners were Everton 7 Newcastle 12

Referee: Stuart Attwell

Newcastle United:

Darlow, Manquillo, Lascelles (Clark 54), Hayden, Schar, Lewis, Hendrick, Shelvey, Almiron, Wilson, Fraser (Saint-Maximin 67)

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, M Longstaff, Carroll, Joelinton, Gayle, Anderson, Krafth

Crowd: 00,000

