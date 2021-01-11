News

Callum Wilson tops this Premier League goalscoring table – Tells you so much

Callum Wilson has been the outstanding outfield player for Newcastle United this season.

The desperately negative Steve Bruce tactics so often leaving the centre-forward isolated and feeding off scraps.

Despite that, out of the paltry 18 Premier League goals this season so far, Callum Wilson has been directly involved in 11 of them – scoring eight and three assists.

The majority of Newcastle’s Premier League matches so far this season, have seen two or less efforts on target.

In Callum Wilson’s absence on Saturday it was exactly the same in the FA Cup third round game at Arsenal, only two efforts on target.

However, little doubt that if Wilson had been given the two sitters Andy Carroll was presented with, he (Callum Wilson) would definitely have scored at least one of them, probably both.

So just how well has Callum Wilson done though, compared to players at rival Premier League clubs?

This table below gives a fair idea, it is published by ‘The Other 14’ (who specialise on stats/tables etc on the 14 clubs who aren’t the ‘Big Six’), these are the players with the best goals to shots (chances) ratio:

As you can see, of the clubs outside the ‘big six’, Callum Wilson has the very best conversion rate of chances / shots to goals.

Actually, with the stats that BBC Sport use, it suggests the Newcastle striker has done even better, as they show him scoring eight goals from only 22 chances / shots, a conversion rate of 36%.

