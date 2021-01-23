Opinion

Bottom 6 Premier League relegation battle and fixtures before end of January transfer window

The Premier League relegation battle is now hotting up.

As we are now heading towards the end of January and beyond the halfway point, things are shaking down to who is involved.

It now looks like six clubs fighting it out for the three Premier League relegation spots.

As you can see from this up to date Premier League table, the six clubs it appears to involve are Sheff Utd, West Brom, Fulham, Brighton, Burnley and Newcastle United.

In their last seven PL matches, these six clubs have picked up: Newcastle – 2 points, Sheff Utd – 4 points, Fulham – 5 points, West Brom – 5 points, Brighton – 7 points, Burnley – 10 points

These are the matches involving these bottom six Premier League relegation contenders before the January transfer window ends at 11pm on Monday 1 February 2021 (only nine days time).

I have given my prediction of each result as well:

Aston Villa v Newcastle – Saturday 23 January (8pm) VILLA WIN

Newcastle v Leeds – Tuesday 26 January (6pm) LEEDS WIN

West Brom v Man City – Tuesday 26 January (8.15pm) MAN CITY WIN

Burnley v Aston Villa – Wednesday 27 January (6pm) DRAW

Brighton v Fulham – Wednesday 27 January (7.30pm) DRAW

Man Utd v Sheff Utd – Wednesday 27 January (8.15pm) MAN UTD WIN

Everton v Newcastle – Saturday 30 January (12.30pm) EVERTON WIN

Man City v Sheff Utd – Saturday 30 January (3pm) MAN CITY WIN

West Brom v Fulham – Saturday 30 January (3pm) FULHAM WIN

Chelsea v Burnley – Sunday 31 January (12pm) DRAW

Brighton v Spurs – Sunday 31 January (7.15pm) DRAW

As the January transfer window ends on Monday 1 February (11pm), that would leave the bottom six looking like this in terms of number of points, based on my predictions:

21 points – Burnley (20 games played)

19 points – Brighton (21 games played)

19 points – Newcastle United (21 games played)

16 points – Fulham (20 games played)

11 points – West Brom (21 games played)

5 points – Sheffield United (21 games played)

This predicted scenario is swiftly beginning to look far less comfortable for Steve Bruce and Mike Ashley…so let us then move it on just another week and see where we could well be:

Sheff Utd v West Brom – Tuesday 2 February (6pm) DRAW

Burnley v Man City – Wednesday 3 February (6pm) MAN CITY WIN

Fulham v Leicester – Wednesday 3 February (6pm) LEICESTER WIN

Liverpool v Brighton – Wednesday 3 February (8.15pm) LIVERPOOL WIN

Burnley v Brighton – Saturday 6 February (3pm) DRAW

Newcastle v Southampton – Saturday 6 February (3pm) SOUTHAMPTON WIN

Sheff Utd v Chelsea – Saturday 6 February (3pm) CHELSEA WIN

Spurs v West Brom – Saturday 6 February (3pm) SPURS WIN

Fulham v West Ham – Saturday 6 February (5.30pm) FULHAM WIN

In only two weeks time (Saturday 6 February), that would / could leave the bottom six looking like this in terms of number of points, based on my predictions:

22 points – Burnley (22 games played)

20 points – Brighton (23 games played)

19 points – Fulham (22 games played)

19 points – Newcastle United (22 games played)

12 points – West Brom (23 games played)

6 points – Sheffield United (23 games played)

The time for change at Newcastle United has already gone by, every day Mike Ashley sticks with Steve Bruce, is digging a bigger and bigger hole towards relegation.

No matter who he employs, I don’t think Ashley is going to allow any money to be spent this month.

However, replacing Bruce with a half-decent manager would see Newcastle United ok I think. It has to happen very soon, or else it becomes more and more difficult to stop the slide / collapse that Corbridge’s finest has us on.

