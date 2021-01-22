News

Big shift in Premier League relegation odds for Newcastle United as rivals pick up

Interesting to see how the Premier League relegation odds are looking after recent results for those at the bottom.

Now we have moved into late January and the halfway point.

So how are the bookies viewing things after these recent results, including Newcastle United losing 3-0 to Arsenal on Monday?

Monday’s result making it no wins in nine (all competitions) and only two points from a possible twenty one in the last seven Premier League games.

To make matters even worse, only one goal in almost twelve hours of football in the most recent matches.

Worth looking at the updated Premier League table first, how it looks on Friday morning after recent matches:

As you can see, Burnley have now moved level on points with Newcastle after they won 1-0 at Anfield last night, only goals scored keeping NUFC above, as both have the same goal difference.

The thing is, whilst Newcastle have been abysmal in this recent run that shows no signs of ending any time soon, other clubs are playing far better and starting to win.

The past 10 days, as well as Burnley winning 1-0 at Liverpool, Brighton have won 1-0 at Leeds, West Brom winning 3-2 at Wolves, whilst Sheffield United won their first PL game in over six months and kept their first clean sheet in that time…against Newcastle.

It might be stating the obvious but nothing ever changes with the bookies, they don’t have any bias or agenda for or against any club, they just want to make as much money as possible and that is what the Premier League relegation odds reflect.

The updated Premier League relegation odds from BetVictor on Friday morning:

1/20 Sheffield United

2/9 West Brom

4/6 Fulham

2/1 Newcastle United

4/1 Burnley

5/1 Brighton

12/1 Crystal Palace

So basically, the bookies see the relegation battle as between six clubs now.

Even though Brighton and Burnley are below Newcastle in the table, the bookies / punters see Newcastle as far more likely to go down.

At the moment, the betting tells you that the most likely scenario is that the third relegation spot is between Newcastle and Fulham.

There is seven points the difference at the moment but Fulham are in far better form than NUFC, only needing to turn that form into wins instead of draws and narrow defeats. Scott Parker’s team in their last seven games have drawn five (including totally outplaying Newcastle but unluckily only drawing, even though they played most of the second half with ten men), then narrow 1-0 and 2-1 losses to Chelsea and Man Utd. Fulham’s next two matches are against Brighton and West Brom, whilst their outstanding match is against Burnley.

Newcastle play their outstanding match at Villa on Saturday night and then home to Leeds and away at Everton to round off the month. A couple of wins would do wonders but with what fans are watching under the direction of Steve Bruce, it is difficult to see even a couple of decent chances being created in most matches, never mind winning the games.

Looking around at other bets at various bookies, you can now get:

Newcastle to finish top half of the table – 45/1

Newcastle finish top four – 2000/1

Newcastle finish top six – 2000/1

Newcastle to win the Premier League – 5000/1

