Opinion

BBC Sport comments from neutrals about Steve Bruce and Newcastle after Leeds

Really interesting reading through these BBC Sport comments following Newcastle’s defeat to Leeds, making it eleven games without a win for Steve Bruce and his team.

The comments from neutrals especially telling.

Newcastle having a bit of a go after half-time and actually scoring a goal(!!), however, it was all a case of too little too late.

A club that neutrals are divided on, whether to sympathise with, or laugh at, this never ending nothingness of supporting Newcastle United year after year.

The BBC Sport readers comments, mainly from neutrals, although the odd Leeds fan also contributing, tells you all you need to know about Steve Bruce, Mike Ashley and where Newcastle United are heading…

‘Neutral, but if Steve Bruce has an ounce of respect for the fans, he will resign. Newcastle are absolutely atrocious under him.’

‘I’m trying to figure out how Newcastle ever got 19 points! This was dire.’

‘And that LUFC is football at its best and most entertaining. Well done Bielsa.’

‘Football at it’s best???? They’vr scraped a win against potentially the leagues current worst team. Leeds even looked the lesser team at times. Definitely not football at it’s best.’

‘Well done to Steve Bruce, 200th Premier League loss, not many can say they have achieved such a feat as this.’

‘Abysmal Newcastle. Sinking like a stone. Huge relegation battle now.’

‘Breathing space for LUFC, but the geordies need to be rid of Bruce asap to save their season.’

‘Fulham to catch Newcastle.’

‘Saint-Maximin is the most exciting player I’ve seen for a long time in the Premier league. Great to see genuine flair players.’

‘Would love to see the Villa put a bid for him in the summer that’s if Bruce hasn’t turned him into Vinnie Jones by then.’

‘Well done Leeds, these are the games we need to win if we want to stay up.’

‘How is Bruce still in a job?’

‘That Leeds defence is amazing, a good side would have got 5 or 6 against them tonight. They’re good to watch though!’

‘Steve you ran my beloved Birmingham on a 10 match no win run in 2004! Not to worry I’m sure if you keep playing one up front for Newcastle as you did for us you can smash that record! Past your time, 70’s and 80’s style management just doesn’t work anymore. Why not hand out ciggys at half time too.’

‘Bruce must be praying Covid continues so the fans can’t get in the stadium and let him know how they feel.’

‘You have got to feel sorry for Newcastle fans.

There team played great today. Unlike the management.

It’s a joke, Steve Bruce is at best a league 1 manager, that’s if they’ll have him. So negative when it comes to attack it’s unreal.’

‘Leeds were poor again but Newcastle, Jesus, lost for words at times, you were better second half though.’

‘Leeds supporter here. I think Bruce will be sacked by end of this month. He’s clueless. Newcastle had some good players but he clearly can’t manage a p up in a brewery….’

“Steve Bruce says he may be on his worst run of results in 20 years as a manager but was encouraged by his Newcastle side’s second-half display in the home defeat to Leeds.”…..yeh and they still got rinsed for parking the bus.’

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 1 Leeds 2 – Tuesday 26 January 6pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Almiron 57

Leeds:

Raphinha 17, Harrison 61

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Leeds 58% (63%) Newcastle 42% (37%)

Total shots were Leeds 9 (6) Newcastle 22 (7)

Shots on target were Leeds 2 (1) Newcastle 5 (0)

Corners were Leeds 5 (3) Newcastle 9 (3)

Referee: Anthony Taylor

Newcastle United:

Darlow, Murphy (Saint-Maximin 64), Lascelles, Hayden, Schar, Lewis, Hendrick, Shelvey, Almiron, Wilson, Fraser (Gayle 77)

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, M Longstaff, Carroll, Joelinton, Ritchie, Krafth, Manquillo

Crowd: 00,000

