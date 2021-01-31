Opinion

BBC Sport comments from neutrals about Steve Bruce and Newcastle after Everton

Really interesting reading through these BBC Sport comments following Newcastle’s win at Goodison Park, making it a first win in twelve games for Steve Bruce and his team.

The comments from neutrals especially telling.

Newcastle having a bit of a go and finding themselves walking away with three points, a clean sheet and a couple of goals.

A club that neutrals are divided on, whether to sympathise with, or laugh at, this never ending nothingness of supporting Newcastle United year after year.

So is this rare victory a new beginning, after eleven matches without a win and only two goals in fourteen hours of football?

The BBC Sport readers comments, mainly from neutrals, although the odd Everton fan also contributing, tells us much about Newcastle United at the moment, Steve Bruce and Graeme Jones…

‘How utterly embarrassing for Everton. That’s like losing your girlfriend to Ian Beale.’

‘Got to LOL at Pickford

Has no clue.

Tiny arms and no geometrics.’

‘Liverpool fan but always had a soft spot for Newcastle.

They ARE a big club and deserve better than Ashley. Well done on the 3 points.

I think you’ll be safe with Saint-Maximin fit again.

If the Toon Army want Benitez back they should probably tell Ashley they don’t want him. That dodgy t-shirt seller seems to always do the opposite to what the club needs.’

‘(Man Utd fan) I don’t think any of this, makes any sense. They have been poor for a very long time. No club has a birth right to success. You earn your spot with hard work.’

‘Bruce has had a lot of criticism recently and deservedly so, particularly after the Blades match, but today he deserves a bit of credit. Newcastle played to win for a change. Well done Wilson for his goals, could have been more.’

‘He doesn’t deserve any credit. A new coach has arrived and transformed a team Bruce had no idea how to set up, coach, manage or anything.’

‘Big three points for the Toon.

Looks like the new coach has had an impact.

Everton were abysmal- what was the game plan – obviously in a false position in the league.’

‘Very poor from the Blues today and that’s not having a go at Newcastle.

Newcastle did a number on us and deserved the win.

Carlo’s tactics in the 2nd half were abysmal, no creativity, no effort and no effect.

With time and new players change will happen.

Bubble well and truly burst but it was a good dream.

Congratulations Newcastle.’

‘If Pickford had longer arms he might have saved the first goal.’

‘It’s amazing what can happen when you have a coach that understands the game. Well played NUFC.’

‘Two questions:

Bearing in mind how many times you hear complaints about the rarity and high cost of proven strikers, how come a “bigger” club didn’t come in for Wilson when he left Bournemouth?

How on earth is Tammy “two left feet” Abraham ahead of Wilson in the pecking order for the English national team?’

‘I’ve followed Everton 40 years, I was ashamed of mina rolling on the floor trying to get wilson booked, it probably inspired wilson when he saw the type of player he was up against.’

‘Well played Newcastle. Total change in strategy proved what so many have said of Bruce’s tactics. Who changed it? Not Bruce for sure. Everton surprised by it too’

‘Really pleased for Geordies. Great fans.

Millwall fan.’

‘You know we have a few transfer windows to go when Ancelotti has Gomes to turn to on the bench to change a game.

Newcastle deserved that win. We offered no urgency or pressure to our game and got served what we deserved.

Wilson was a right nuisance.

On to the next game blues.’

‘Nick Pope (or pretty much anyone with normal length arms) for England!’

‘Anceclotti is so completely clueless that even a total turnip like Steve Bruce can come to Goodison and easily take away all 3 points.’

‘Not many teams make Newcastle look decent but Everton did for 90 odd minutes, as a blue I saw this coming, ancelloti tactics not been great for most of season, in fact they’ve been dire.’

Stats from BBC Sport:

Everton 0 Newcastle 2 – Saturday 30 January 12.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Wilson 73 and 90+3

Everton:

Possession was Everton 61% Newcastle 39%

Total shots were Everton 11 Newcastle 13

Shots on target were Everton 3 Newcastle 3

Corners were Everton 7 Newcastle 12

Referee: Stuart Attwell

Newcastle United:

Darlow, Manquillo, Lascelles (Clark 54), Hayden, Schar, Lewis, Hendrick, Shelvey, Almiron, Wilson, Fraser (Saint-Maximin 67)

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, M Longstaff, Carroll, Joelinton, Gayle, Anderson, Krafth

Crowd: 00,000

