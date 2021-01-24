Opinion

BBC Sport comments from neutrals about Steve Bruce and Newcastle after Aston Villa

Really interesting reading through these BBC Sport comments following Newcastle’s defeat to Aston Villa, making it ten games without a win for Steve Bruce and his team.

The comments from neutrals especially telling.

This is what Newcastle United are reduced to under Mike Ashley and Steve Bruce, whilst the players don’t exactly come out of it very well…

A club that neutrals are divided on, whether to sympathise with, or laugh at, this never ending nothingness of supporting Newcastle United year after year.

The BBC Sport readers comments, mainly from neutrals, although the odd Aston Villa fan also contributing, tells you all you need to know about Steve Bruce, Mike Ashley and where Newcastle United are heading…

‘Please could someone explain to me how Newcastle have managed to get 19 points this season?’

‘In all seriousness, as a Liverpool fan we have the cheek to say we’re in a crisis when we’re still fighting in 3 competitions and have seen our club win the champions league and premier league in the last 2 years.

That’s not a crisis, Newcastle fans have seen nothing but crisis and misery and so near yet so far in the late nineties.

They deserve better, great supporters and a great city.’

‘Surely Toon have got to sack Steve Bruce, their mismanager. Totally clueless. What are Newcastle going to achieve by persisting with this idiot?’

‘Great to see Villa win at a canter. Second half we took our foot off the gas.

I would be very worried if I supported Newcastle at the moment.’

‘Easy 3 points for the Villa to be honest.’

‘I wonder if Newcastle fans now understand why Villa Cabbaged Bruce.’

‘Callum Wilson, you shouldn’t of listened to Shearer, great result, was easy really.

Sorry Newcastle, but you’re sinking faster than a brick in a swimming pool.

Luckily for you, this will be the end of Bruce, he knows it.

Konsa a rock, traore looking a real player and Watkins on the scoresheet. Very happy Villa fan.’

‘That was as comfortable a win as you will ever see. Newcastle were very poor.’

‘In the past we’ve played better and lost!

We’re a good side though, and this day 2 years ago we were below Birmingham in the Championship so we’re loving the way things have changed for the better.

It’d be good for football if Newcastle could somehow have a change in fortune too, they look so poor these days.’

‘Newcastle: No passion, no character, no leadership, no energy, no drive. Villa look very good.’

‘Bruce has seen enough to be “encouraged”!!!!!

What was he watching?’

‘I remember Steve Bruce saying “who else you going to get” when villa fans were not happy with how the team were playing. Answer Dean Smith and attacking football.’

‘Villa fans were being told we shouldn’t have sacked Bruce a few years back, when we were languishing in mid to lower Championship. The rest is history. And the morale of the story is don’t listen to these so-called experts, especially when they’re all pals.’

‘Newcastle are frightened of their own shadow at the moment.’

‘Newcastle are truly dreadful to watch.’

‘Have no axe to grind with Newcastle or Steve Bruce but I am sorry for you guys having him as your boss. He made Villa so defensive.’

‘Pleased for win and know there’s bad blood with toon recently, but boy I hope they sack Bruce.

15/20 teams can’t win the prem, so at least entertain. Think Keegan and the team he built. This team is so negative and boring.

Burnley without the quality.’

‘Sad to see the demise of a club that deserves so much more.

Hopefully a takeover takes place and the magpies can have the glory the wonderful supporters deserve!’

‘I don’t think Newcastle have the worst players in the league but at the moment they are definitely the worst team to watch

Awful.’

‘This was an easy win against a typical Bruce team. Unfortunately Newcastle are in for a tough time under Bruce.’

‘Please Please Please – on behalf of all the team struggling near the bottom – don’t sack Bruce just yet.’

‘Newcastle’s performance tonight really reminded me of the performances of Villa before they sacked Steve Bruce not so long ago.’

‘Newcastle have this incredible capacity to draw the lifeblood out of a game.

Even decent teams can look turgid.

NUFC have to be the worst team to watch in the top 2 divisions.

So well done Villa, you did not stoop to Newcastle’s level.’

‘Villa never had to get out of 2nd gear to be honest. Such a shame for Newcastle, wonderful fans and club, cr.p manager and idiot of an owner.’

‘Woeful from the toon. Carroll isn’t up to it. Nor is his manager. Shelvey not a premier player.’

‘That’s got to be the end of Bruce at Newcastle surely? He’s obviously lost the players, whatever approach he’s adopting is clearly not working? They look like the season’s over already.’

