Opinion

Aston Villa fans taking no prisoners with comments on Newcastle United and Steve Bruce

Aston Villa fans watched their team give Man City a real game on Wednesday night, it taking a controversial 79th minute goal to set the home team on their way to victory.

It was their first match for a couple of weeks after two postponed games due a virus breakout but that didn’t appear to affect Villa, who gave a high energy competitive performance against the team favourites for the title.

Aston Villa fans go into Saturday’s match with the team seven points ahead of Newcastle and with two games in hand.

For Newcastle supporters the gap is far wider than that, seeing their club with a total lack of ambition, a head coach with such clueless negative tactics, plus a team who have no wins in nine games and have scored only once in almost twelve hours of football.

Aston Villa fans though, are taking no prisoners with their comments ahead of the match.

Whether it is commenting on Newcastle United, Steve Bruce, or indeed NUFC fans.

Aston Villa fans commenting via their Villa Talk message board:

‘If there is ever a game to be up for, it is this one.

Their fans are deluded and still hold hatred towards us.

Their manager is an outdated muppet still playing the victim card.

Get ‘wor boots on and hammer the barcodes!’

‘This has to be 3 points. Newcastle are an awful team with an awful manager.’

‘Newcastle are in a real rot and a wounded animal.

We need to smell blood and put them in their place.’

‘We HAVE to beat Bruce and his band of Byker Grovers!

He’d love to get one over us but I’m confident that won’t happen.

He’s never been able to get the better of a Dean Smith team and long may that continue.

Things are looking bad for him and he’s now started the blame game. I’d love for us to hammer them.’

‘After the dirty city and Moss debacle, I hope we smash these barcodes so bad we get sent to The Hague for a f.cking War Crime.’

‘Oh I’d love to win this heavily and watch Bruce squirm.’

‘Let’s go and show what Wilson missed out on.’

‘Newcastle are rubbish, they dont score goals, and we have the talent in the team and on the sideline to break them down and crush them.

I have never felt so confident about a game this season.’

‘I can accept losing some games, but not to these.’

‘I will be in a foul mood if we don’t win this game.’

‘So we’ve got almost exactly 72 hours rest for this, let’s hope it’s enough! Newcastle have almost exactly 48 hours more than us.’

‘We need to give these northern Representatives for Wellingborough a good hiding and send Mr Potato Head home with a flea in his ear. They got beat by Sheffield Utd ffs!’

‘Get an early goal and I fancy a 3-0 win.

Pretty impressive with our level tonight (losing 2-0 at Man City) after three weeks not doing much.’

‘Early goal will be critical. Still not sure how good we are at breaking down sides that park the bus. Plus it would be nice to bury Bruce.’

‘Barkley has to step up in the next two games, I know he has been injured but it seems his reputation grows the more he doesn’t play. If we are going to buy him he needs to show some consistency not just flashes.’

‘I don’t make predictions or bet anymore, but if I did I would put a tenner on 5-0 to Villa.’

‘Everything I’ve seen so far this season points to a comfortable victory.

They are awful and we are not.

I think they will approach us like they would Man City or Liverpool and sit deep and play long balls to Carroll but they have no chance.

We should be fired up after the past couple games.’

‘Should have enough to beat this rabble by 3 or 4.

Good chance for Ollie to get back on the scoresheet.’

‘We have to take our chances.

We have to clamp maximin down at source. Score early and dominate the ball.

This season we’re better at dominating the ball. But we must take the chances.

They’re very passive in defence i.e they don’t track runners. There’s always space in the number 10 area.’

‘This is such a different game to the City game. Bruce played an attacking line up last time out and it didn’t work so I expect to see Wilson on his own up front with two defensive midfielders in a 4-5-1.’

‘Can’t see anything other than the type of football lesson Bruce got when he played Smith teams before. I expect they’ll be disjointed and relying on an individual to do something special and I can’t imagine they will keep the ball very well either. I think we’re growing as a team and if we continue our improvement we’ll give Newcastle a good beating.’

‘They usually are defensive. My brother is a barcode so I watch most of their games. They sit deep but don’t move we just can’t afford to be sloppy.’

