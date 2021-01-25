Opinion

Aston Villa fans slaughter Steve Bruce and Newcastle United after stroll to a win

Aston Villa fans ‘enjoyed’ a couple of years under Steve Bruce.

With their club facing a relegation struggle against demotion to the third tier, October 2018 saw Villa sack Steve Bruce before he could do any more damage.

Dean Smith appointed, turning a relegation battle into promotion that season, the rest is history…

Two years three months after the change of managers, Aston Villa fans on Saturday night watched on, to see how far the two clubs / teams have progressed.

As you can see below, as Newcastle United supporters you have to really really worry when Aston Villa fans have this depth of sympathy for you!

Aston Villa fans comment via their Villa Talk message board:

‘Not even Newcastle fans deserve to have to endure that sh.te.’

‘Never in doubt.’

‘We weren’t great tonight and were too casual but we were also dragged down to their level.

Newcastle are an awful side.’

‘Newcastle are a disgrace and are really stinking the league out.

Shame Fulham are so sh.t and probably won’t catch them.’

‘Such an easy win. We could have won by 4-5. Love this team and the way we are approaching games.’

‘Newcastle up there in the teams I love to beat. Great stuff, trickier games ahead.’

‘So easy. We weren’t good and still won comfortably. Strength in this Villa side and we add Sanson to this now.’

‘Same as last season, we won’t have an easier game

Dropped to a bit casual at times but we could so who cares.’

‘Watkins grew into the game greatly. He was superb. Against three central defenders he ran them ragged. Brilliant from him. He gives so much more than goals. This boy is going to be special.’

‘Easiest win we will get all season. Hardly out of 2nd gear.’

‘We were sloppy on the ball but did enough… Newcastle are terrible.’

‘Thought Traore had a great first half, his touches and movement had Newcastle all over the place.

Cash and Konsa were great too.

Newcastle have the look of a beaten team!’

‘Unless I missed something dramatic when I went to get a cup of tea towards the end of the game, Newcastle were dreadful.’

‘Newcastle shambolic.’

‘I didn’t think we played well, but in fairness to ours, Newcastle are so bad that they throw you out of your rhythm.’

‘Well, that’s not going to shut many people up, is it Steve Bruce?’

‘Think we got into second gear in the first half, then dropped back to first in the second. Solid performance like a training run. Newcastle just awful at the moment.’

‘One of our poorer performances of the season but we were never in trouble.

This team has come so far because we were only in second gear with some sloppiness but we had way too much for Newcastle who are awful, look like they are too bored to play and lack heart or ideas.’

‘We need to be careful the league don’t report us for unsportsmanlike conduct for humiliating Newcastle so much , we didn’t even get out of first gear but just teased that ball around the pitch.’

It’s not all bad news for Newcastle though as that will most certainly be Bruce’s last game.’

‘Didn’t have to get out of second gear. They were everything I thought a Bruce team would be after we had to live with his ineptitude for so long, just hoping a player would do something for him, no shape, no plan, no pattern of play, just awful. So good that it was us that were always alive, in spaces, moving the ball, keeping the ball, bringing them on and then playing round them. Just a total opposite of what we were under Bruce and we played to about 30% of our potential and just cruised it. Had we been constantly at the levels of the United and City games we’d have won that 6 or 7 nothing.’

‘Villa basically freewheeled through that match, Newcastle are horrific.’

‘Forget Sheffield United, Newcastle are by far the worst team in this league. Seriously bad. I don’t think we even played that well tonight and yet it was still as easy at it gets for us, they’re a complete mess.’

‘My god Newcastle must be a depressing team to follow.’

‘Hard to know what to put really. Newcastle are uncomprehendingly bad.’

‘The contrast with Newcastle was startling. They have some excellent and exciting players but the lack of coaching and tactical nous shows.

Not only was this a vindication of the idea that we are on the up and they are not, but also that we as a club have moved so far from the atrocious stylings of Bruceball.’

‘Pretty sure Newcastle gave up after 5-6 minutes. They really don’t want to play for Bruce.’

‘Bruce has seen enough to be encouraged…LOL.’

‘Thought we overplayed at times but Newcastle gave us soooo much time on the ball that you can see why.’

‘I actually think their squad isn’t that terrible – better than the current bottom three at a canter. It’s just the whole package – including manager and owner – that make them toxic.’

‘I bet we could turn Almiron into a world beater.’

‘Only Potato Face could think the dromedary in high heels that is Carroll is still a top flight striker.’

‘How on earth can Bruce say he was encouraged watching that? Not sure we’ll come up against a worse side this season.’

‘We were excellent whilst also being completely average.

Newcastle look absolutely dire.’

‘I was worried of a potential banana skin but they never threatened us once and I’m not quite sure Bruce saw that was encouraging because they were absolutely dire.’

‘I think Newcastle were utter rubbish and never really threatened Martinez, yet they leaked so much at the back.

I do not think Bruce Ball will live on much longer at Newcastle, I think his sacking will be on the way soon if he doesnt find a win from somewhere.

So glad we got rid of Bruce along time ago, he offers nothing to a club.’

‘So hilarious, Bruce after the game saying that they gifted us a goal, that there were large parts he was pleased and encouraged about, and that the only thing they can do is keep working hard.

Poor poor Newcastle fans.’

