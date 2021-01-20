Opinion

Arsenal fans still not happy but just read what they have to say about Newcastle United

Arsenal fans went into the Newcastle match on Monday, having watched their team pick up four wins and a draw from their last five matches.

This included the 2-0 FA Cup victory over Newcastle United nine days earlier.

Despite that run of form, it appeared to be the case when reading comments from Arsenal fans, a majority are still very unhappy with Mikel Arteta and indeed many of their supporters want him sacked.

Arsenal fans pointing to this run of form being against what they see as mainly rubbish teams, after beating West Brom, Brighton, Newcastle and an out of form Chelsea, plus that goalless home draw with Palace last Thursday.

So how about after this latest 3-0 win over Newcastle United, scoring some great goals, winning at a stroll?

Well, I can’t really see that much difference, Arsenal fans still not optimistic, not particularly happy with Mikel Arteta still, not exactly wanting to give their team much credit at all.

Instead, they are keen to point out that it would have simply been embarrassing not to beat such a poor Newcastle United team and ‘deluded’ Head Coach, the Arsenal fans believing that they have far far tougher matches ahead, that beating any of Southampton, Villa, Wolves and Leeds, would give them some confidence they can beat half-decent / better teams.

Arsenal fans commenting via their Arsenal Mania message board:

‘We were hopeless in the first half and won’t beat many sides with that performance.

Thankfully we turned up for the second half and Newcastle are absolutely sh.te.’

‘We easily could have been 2-0 up by half-time.

It’s also true that the game would have always opened up after our first goal, be that in the first or second half. But that’s just how it is against low-block teams.’

‘Newcastle only had one decent chance all game and that was the run from Almiron [shot over the bar] Leno wasn’t even tested.’

‘A good 2nd half but it should all be put in the context of Newcastle being terrible, like their coach is literally on the verge of the sack. This team still has plenty of problems in midfield and attack.’

‘Steve Bruce saying in the first half they got in decent positions and didn’t make anything out of it. The poor chap is deluded.’

‘He says that every game. He’s just trolling Newcastle fans at this point.’

‘Newcastle look awful. Fulham must be optimistic about catching them to stay up.’

‘Going to get the sack Bruce, isn’t he?’

‘First half atrocious and Newcastle are woeful, a better team and it could have been another 0-0.’

‘For those of you that don’t rate Mikel Arteta.

Steve Bruce exists.

Things could always be worse.’

‘The first half was boring and frustrating but the second half was really good against a sh.tty Newcastle team. Pleased.’

‘Job well done. Newcastle are dire though.’

‘Like I thought before the game. Newcastle are dreadful.

It will be more impressive if we will beat Soton, Wolves, Villa or Leeds.’

‘Lascelles with an elbow on Martinelli. No force but very clumsy.’

‘Lol at Martinelli holding his face.’

‘Can these losers stop elbowing our kids?’

‘Hmmm, pretty sure Lascelles should at least have a yellow by now.’

‘Every win for Arteta is a loss for Arsenal.’

‘Spot on.’

‘That Almiron should be playing for a better team.

I wouldn’t mind him at all at Arsenal.’

‘Not only has he been excellent going forward but he’s bullied a vastly larger man in Joelinton tonight. Excellent from Cedric.’

