Opinion

Arsenal fans comments before AND after knocking Newcastle United out of the FA Cup

Arsenal fans watched on (their TVs) as Mikel Arteta continued his perfect FA Cup record.

The Gunners boss making it seven wins in a row in the competition with the victory over Newcastle United.

That seven game run including lifting the trophy in August.

Arsenal fans with plenty to say before AND after the match.

Find below their comments ahead of the FA Cup clash and after yet another win.

Their fourth in a row victory, whilst Steve Bruce has made it seven games without a win now.

Arsenal fans commenting via their Arsenal Mania message board:

PRE-MATCH

‘Would be nice to see us get 3 or 4 against these. I’d go as far to say the 4-0 was our best performance under Arteta back in February, be nice to repeat it.’

‘I quite like Newcastle.’

‘I do not like NUFC.

Arsenal v. Barnsley, F.A. Cup 5th round, Saturday 21st February, 1987

Not a fantastic game, Arsenal won 2-0.

What has that got to do with NUFC?

Well, they were in London that day, playing THFC.

So, long story short, we came out after the game, and headed to a friends house in Arnos Grove.

Next thing we knew we had been set upon by a group of Geordies who thought we were tottenham, and we got a right kicking.

It seems funny now, and the night ended well enough, but getting a kicking from Geordies after an Arsenal – Barnsley game was a first.’

‘Honestly, while I do like a good FA cup runs as much as every other Arsenal fan, I don’t care much about this game or the FA Cup right now.

Rest everyone.’

‘Newcastle fans easily the most deluded fans in England.

They always talk about the massive fan base, the fabulous toon army, the wonderful Stadium and the near-misses.

Absolute Embarrassment.

5-0 to The Arsenal

first half.’

‘I’d like a strongish team here. It’s our cup and we need to defend it of course, but I love how it rattles every other fanbase so much that we’ve dominated it recently.’

‘This is our cup, but we also have to work to do in the league, more of a priority IMO.’

‘Good game to try the squad Newcastle been horrible last few weeks.’

POST-MATCH

‘One of the worst games I’ve seen until about the 106th minute. Then it turned, thanks to Laca.’

‘Newcastle deserved to concede that kind of goal since the first half, really shocking stuff we had to go into ET to see it.’

‘Danny Murphy has got to be one of the worst commentators I have ever heard in my life.’

‘Steve Bruce can f.ck off too, poverty manager.’

‘Leave brucey alone. He’s like the step dad most people on this forum wished they had.’

‘Was that Hayden that didn’t track Tierney for the 2nd?

Still helping the AFC, get in.‘

‘It kills me to see the amount of crosses we pump into the box only for them to go to nobody or see them effortlessly swatted away by Carrol. I pleaded with my tv screen for us to stop doing it and we kept doing it anyways.

It’s gonna be a long season.’

‘Didn’t have much to do but Leno should get motm as he basically saved the game for us in 92nd minute. Had no right to make that save. Yes, Carroll should have scored but he didn’t, so well done Bernd!’

‘Think it might have been around the penalty that wasn’t given, they were talking about Clark from Newcastle… “Clark of course missed the final of the 2015 FA Cup, And Arsenal went on to win that game.” …love the implication that Ciaran Clark would have been the game changer for the Villa side we slaughtered that day.’

‘We played well in spells against a team that was determined to defend. I think we’ve finally learned as if there was any doubt some players simply aren’t going to take their chance at Arsenal. We need to move them on and invest wisely.’

‘Well done to the referee for changing his decision despite the obvious egg on his face, but the way he came running over waiting to brandish a red card when he clearly didn’t see the incident properly is truly mind blowing. Thank goodness for VAR.

Sean Longstaff should get an Oscar for that performance. I thought players were supposed to be getting punished for simulation and trying to get a player sent off? It’s not like ESR came lunging in at pace, just stuck his boot out to reach for the ball. And he didn’t even touch him with his studs, he tapped him with the side of his boot yet the guy went down screaming like he broke his damn leg.’

‘Should be red for Newcastle player for trying to trick the referee.’

‘Abject creative poverty before the big guns came off the bench. Or should that be little guns?’

‘We changed a lot of the team that’s been successful and still played well in parts against a PL team. It’s a knock out competition we move on.’

‘First clean sheet for Leno in 10 home games.’

‘Not his fault he’s playing for a donkey team.’

‘Should have get done in 90 minutes we were all over them, anyway a deserved win.’

