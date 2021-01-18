Opinion

Arsenal fans comments ahead of Newcastle United match – Not so great expectations?

Arsenal fans have been talking ahead of Monday night’s match against Newcastle United.

Some interesting comments, both about the visitors and their own team / club.

In their last five matches, the Gunners have picked up four wins and a draw, though from the Arsenal fans commenting, you would find it hard to believe!

Arsenal fans have seen their team proceed to the knockout stage of the Europa League as group winners, are in the fourth round of the FA Cup, plus they will go two points off seventh in the league if beating Newcastle.

Newcastle supporters would of course be ridiculed if they were complaining about that set of circumstances but we are only allowed to dream of Premier League survival, apparently.

Mikel Arteta is on dodgy ground despite recent results, his football seen as negative and doubts about team selections that are made.

Some Arsenal fans with realistic comments, whilst others want a medal to watch their team on TV…

They should try walking in the shoes of Newcastle supporters these past 14 years under Mike Ashley.

Arsenal fans commenting via their Arsenal Mania message board:

‘Newcastle…a club in turmoil on and off the pitch. A manager who the majority of their fans want gone. On a dreadful recent run. Winless in 8 games, having scoring just one goal in their last 6 games combined, only team to have lost to Sheffield Utd. Their squad hit hard by covid, their best player still hasn’t recovered from it, their captain only just returning.

No doubt we will still see a few posts lamenting we just haven’t got the players to open up Newcastle or until we upgrade on a few positions we shouldn’t really be expecting to beat the likes of Newcastle.

If your team is facing an opposition like that, in that kind of form, with Steve Bruce at the helm. Then you should be fairly confident of getting a result. Not sure there are many of us who are though, which shows how bleak things have become.’

‘I don’t want to watch this Newcastle match but I probably will.’

‘I respect the people who will watch this game. Cause this will be such a boring game. Probably a 0-0.’

‘I’m not watching this boring cr.p.’

‘Thanks for telling us mate. Nice one.’

‘Newcastle is a bit of a mess right now and it seems like the players want to get rid of the utterly incompetent Steve Bruce. We should win this without any kind of doubt.’

‘Anything less than a 3-0 win and I’d expect Arteta to walk if I’m honest.’

‘To be fair I think a draw is almost as likely as a win. Arteta will say we are still fatigued.’

‘This team gets the job done tonight, no problem.’

‘Must win game tonight as this is the last of our ‘easy’ games. After this we have a really tough run.’

‘So glad Partey is back, paramount we keep Tierney fit as well.

‘Not worth risking Tierney against the toon, IMO our most important player this season.

I’m also backing Auba and Pepe to have good games and be involved in the goals. Yes, goals.

Arsenal 4-0 Newcastle. Bruce sacked.’

‘Easy win tbh, Steve Bruce been arguing with his squad.

Players prefer the 5 at the back system Benitez implemented but he’s gonna force them to play 4 at the back cause he’s had enough.

Blatantly just curtains for him might be his last match – his latest interview was very odd and desperate.’

‘If Tierney plays and Partey starts then I think they’ll change things enough for a decent result. Otherwise I suspect we’re going to need a bunch of luck.’

‘We need to be winning this one comfortably, Newcastle are a poor team.

We need a confidence boost from this game as we have a couple tough fixtures ahead. Southampton away then United at home is really difficult and can send us back to 14th if the teams around us win some games.

A big performance by Partey would be great.’

‘We should sign Jamal Lascelles from them. Good leader, good CB.’

‘Bruce is not going to bring his team to the Emirates to play Expansive football. It will be boring.

Hopefully we are to get more than a draw as we do need the points. Our present league position is unacceptable and worthy of consideration for dismissal of the coach.’

‘I hope Newcastle get Joe Kinnear back. He was entertaining.’

‘Sounds like Bruce is finally getting serious, we’re in trouble…’

‘Hopefully we can get a win over Brucey, as Arteta called him in his press conference. I dislike how Arteta is praising every rival manager before we play them.’

‘We’ve got to beat these.

If we’re sitting here post game saying how well disciplined Steve Bruce had them and they’re a tough team I’ll lose it.’

“I’ve got enough on my CV to take the club forward”

…what’s the highest position Brucey has ever finished in the Premiership?’

‘Look we just had to endure these two teams bore everyone to death less than a week ago. We dont deserve this so soon again. Someone will will by a fluke goal.’

‘Newcastle is a must win if we’re trying to stay up.’

‘Ah, the Debuchy derby, a huge occasion.’

