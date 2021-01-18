Opinion

Arsenal 3 Newcastle 0 – Match ratings and comments on all the NUFC players

We asked Jack Lacey-Hatton to give us his match ratings after Arsenal 3 Newcastle 0.

Steve Bruce making eight changes to his team but yet again clueless tactics and zero goal threat.

Yes Newcastle made it to half-time with the scores level but it was always only a matter of time…

As for how the Newcastle United side as individuals performed, Jack Lacey-Hatton gives us his NUFC player ratings and comments.

Darlow – 6

Made a couple of very good saves.

As ever, the scoreline would have been far more embarrassing if not for him. Had no chance on either goal.

Lewis – 3

Does he actually defend?

I never see him make a tackle.

Not even that comfortable on the ball these days either.

Lascelles – 3

Ponderous on the ball.

Looked beaten for pace every time an Arsenal forward ran at him.

If Bruce thought the players were playing for him, he should take a look at the captain.

Clark – 4

Won the odd header but not his best night.

Still been our only consistent centre back during the recent grim spell. Poor clearance led to the third Arsenal goal.

Krafth – 4

Made one good block in the second half but overall another disappointing night.

One of the most immobile full-backs I have seen at the club.

Almiron – 7

The one player who was brave, who wanted to get on the ball, who ran himself into the ground. The only player who really looked a threat.

Shelvey – 2

Slow, ponderous, lost the ball easily.

His set-pieces were embarrassing. It’s been like this for most of his five years.

Needs shifting out of the club quickly.

Matty Longstaff – 4

Not all his fault as we were so stretched in midfield but does he have the engine to play the box-to-box role?

I remain unconvinced he does but hope he proves me wrong eventually.

Joelinton – 2

Was he even on the pitch?

Genuinely didn’t notice in the first twenty minutes.

Never got close to anyone all night.

Gutless – but then we have known this for 12 months.

Wilson – 5

Didn’t get the service, along with Carroll. Not his night.

At what point does he wonder why he is playing for us?

Carroll – 5

Not near his performance levels from his last outing at the Emirates, when he should have been the match winner.

Won his fair share of aerial duels and was a presence but like Wilson, didn’t get any service.

Subs:

Murphy – 5

Difficult coming off the bench in these circumstances.

Anderson – N/A (Came on too late to judge)

Hendrick – N/A (Came on too late to judge)

Stats from BBC Sport:

Arsenal 3 Newcastle 0 – Monday 18 January 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Arsenal:

Aubameyang 50, 77 Saka 60

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Arsenal 66% (67%) Newcastle 34% (33%)

Total shots were Arsenal 20 (7) Newcastle 4 (1)

Shots on target Arsenal 6 (1) Newcastle 1 (0)

Corners were Arsenal 7 (5) Newcastle 2 (1)

Referee: David Coote

Newcastle United:

Darlow, Krafth, Lascelles, Clark, Lewis, Shelvey, Matty Longstaff (Hendrick 78), Almiron (Anderson 87), Joelinton, Carroll (Murphy 69), Wilson

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Hayden, Ritchie, Manquillo, Yedlin, Sean Longstaff

(Arsenal 3 Newcastle 0 – Instant NUFC fan/writer reaction to Monday’s defeat – Read HERE)

You can follow the author on Twitter @JackLaceySport

