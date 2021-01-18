Arsenal 3 Newcastle 0 – Match ratings and comments on all the NUFC players
We asked Jack Lacey-Hatton to give us his match ratings after Arsenal 3 Newcastle 0.
Steve Bruce making eight changes to his team but yet again clueless tactics and zero goal threat.
Yes Newcastle made it to half-time with the scores level but it was always only a matter of time…
As for how the Newcastle United side as individuals performed, Jack Lacey-Hatton gives us his NUFC player ratings and comments.
Darlow – 6
Made a couple of very good saves.
As ever, the scoreline would have been far more embarrassing if not for him. Had no chance on either goal.
Lewis – 3
Does he actually defend?
I never see him make a tackle.
Not even that comfortable on the ball these days either.
Lascelles – 3
Ponderous on the ball.
Looked beaten for pace every time an Arsenal forward ran at him.
If Bruce thought the players were playing for him, he should take a look at the captain.
Clark – 4
Won the odd header but not his best night.
Still been our only consistent centre back during the recent grim spell. Poor clearance led to the third Arsenal goal.
Krafth – 4
Made one good block in the second half but overall another disappointing night.
One of the most immobile full-backs I have seen at the club.
Almiron – 7
The one player who was brave, who wanted to get on the ball, who ran himself into the ground. The only player who really looked a threat.
Shelvey – 2
Slow, ponderous, lost the ball easily.
His set-pieces were embarrassing. It’s been like this for most of his five years.
Needs shifting out of the club quickly.
Matty Longstaff – 4
Not all his fault as we were so stretched in midfield but does he have the engine to play the box-to-box role?
I remain unconvinced he does but hope he proves me wrong eventually.
Joelinton – 2
Was he even on the pitch?
Genuinely didn’t notice in the first twenty minutes.
Never got close to anyone all night.
Gutless – but then we have known this for 12 months.
Wilson – 5
Didn’t get the service, along with Carroll. Not his night.
At what point does he wonder why he is playing for us?
Carroll – 5
Not near his performance levels from his last outing at the Emirates, when he should have been the match winner.
Won his fair share of aerial duels and was a presence but like Wilson, didn’t get any service.
Subs:
Murphy – 5
Difficult coming off the bench in these circumstances.
Anderson – N/A (Came on too late to judge)
Hendrick – N/A (Came on too late to judge)
Stats from BBC Sport:
Arsenal 3 Newcastle 0 – Monday 18 January 8pm
Goals:
Newcastle:
Arsenal:
Aubameyang 50, 77 Saka 60
(Half-time stats in brackets)
Possession was Arsenal 66% (67%) Newcastle 34% (33%)
Total shots were Arsenal 20 (7) Newcastle 4 (1)
Shots on target Arsenal 6 (1) Newcastle 1 (0)
Corners were Arsenal 7 (5) Newcastle 2 (1)
Referee: David Coote
Newcastle United:
Darlow, Krafth, Lascelles, Clark, Lewis, Shelvey, Matty Longstaff (Hendrick 78), Almiron (Anderson 87), Joelinton, Carroll (Murphy 69), Wilson
Unused Subs:
Dubravka, Hayden, Ritchie, Manquillo, Yedlin, Sean Longstaff
