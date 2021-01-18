Opinion

Arsenal 3 Newcastle 0 – Instant NUFC fan/writer reaction to Monday’s defeat

We asked a number of our regular writers to give us a brief instant reaction after the final whistle.

Steve Bruce making an astonishing eight changes from the Newcastle team that lost 1-0 at Sheffield United on Tuesday but yet another shambles.

Jamie Smith:

“This is utterly sh.t and it needs to end.

“There’s always one team that looks miles away from bother at Christmas then plummets into it with unstoppable momentum and it looks like us.

“I didn’t care if Bruce went before this game, it’s a write off, whatever wobbles Arsenal have had this season.

“However, the games ahead offer more potential if properly approached and sitting about hoping this confidence sapped side defends its way out of bother with 25% possession is rank stupidity.

“So with our executive set up, that’s likely exactly what they’ll do.”

Billy Miller:

“A first half so boring the referee blew the whistle two seconds early.

“A second half so predictable I don’t know why I watched it.

“If this is a Bruce performance with the gloves off, I hope he doesn’t remove any other items of clothing before the Villa game.”

Brian Standen:

“Taxi for Shelvey

“Taxi for Lewis

“Taxi for lascelles

“Taxi for Krafth

“Taxi for Clark

“Taxi for Carroll

“Taxi for Joelinton

“And of course let’s not forget a bus for Bruce to throw him under!

“Utter sh.t!”

Ben Cooper:

“The new “gloves off” era under Steve Bruce started badly as three second half goals ruined his new way of “my way”.

“After a first half which saw Arsenal fail to capitalise on a permanently missing right back, it took them five second half minutes to put that right as first Aubameyang and then Saka turned our attacks into their goals as United stood and watched.

“There isn’t room to list everything that was wrong with the performance but if Bruce thought the players he picked against Sheffield United let him down then he can add this lot to the list as well.

“Not that it was all their fault, from Bruce’s point of view playing four attackers in a team which turned in a more defensive performance than the cup game, how he did that is genius or baffling.

“If he is not going to quit tonight, then he has to do a lot better on Saturday.

“The last time the gloves came off like that they went into Wes Saunders pocket.”

Jack Lacey-Hatton:

“A complete disgrace.

“It doesn’t matter your shape, formation or even how good you are with the ball.

“If you fail to run hard and put tackles in, you will get nowt.

“Bruce needs to go, for all our sakes.”

David Punton:

“The destruction of a once proud footballing institution goes on.

“The latest instalment of this train wreck was just as bad, if not worse, than the previous shower in midweek.

“An embattled Steve Bruce opting for two strikers this time, but no width to offer them any service.

“It was never going to be easy going to Arsenal again at a time when we can’t buy a win, but even so, the manner of the defeats and technical standard of the football being served up isn’t worth of league two, let alone the Premier League.

“It’s getting to the same point Steve McClaren got to in February 2016 – a lost dressing room. Total chaos. A shapeless, hapless, winless monstrosity.

“Fans at the point now of not caring any more, and the situation feels so bad a new coach really does deserve a crack at it.

“The club can’t go on like this, but under Mr Ashley I fear that it might. Relegation is now a very real prospect.

“The club need to listen.”

Steve Hickey:

“Pathetic, after throwing the players under a bus, I fear they have responded in their own way.

“Newcastle United is not a happy place to be, at present.

“Mike Ashley needs to back or sack Steve Bruce, preferably the latter for me but those players deserve a bit of criticism as well.

“A dynamic midfielder and a pair of good full backs are needed though to be honest, nobody in that team should be assured of their place.”

Paul Patterson:

“And now, the end is near

“And so I face the final curtain

“Keyboard warrior friends, I’ll say it clear

“I’ll state my case of which I’m certain

“I’ve conned, a career that’s full

“I’ve knackered each and every highway

“But what’s worse, much worse than this

“I screwed it my way…”

Nat Seaton:

“Another disappointing performance and well beaten by a very average Arsenal team.

“The signs are not good and you have to worry going forward with what is currently happening on and off the field.

“Saturday against Villa you can’t really see how it will be any different but we have to start picking up points gain very soon.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Goals:

Newcastle:

Arsenal:

Aubameyang 50, 77 Saka 60

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Arsenal 66% (67%) Newcastle 34% (33%)

Total shots were Arsenal 20 (7) Newcastle 4 (1)

Shots on target Arsenal 6 (1) Newcastle 1 (0)

Corners were Arsenal 7 (5) Newcastle 2 (1)

Referee: David Coote

Newcastle United:

Darlow, Krafth, Lascelles, Clark, Lewis, Shelvey, Matty Longstaff (Hendrick 78), Almiron (Anderson 87), Joelinton, Carroll (Murphy 69), Wilson

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Hayden, Ritchie, Manquillo, Yedlin, Sean Longstaff

