Opinion

Arsenal 2 Newcastle 0 – Match ratings and comments on all the NUFC players

We asked Jack Lacey-Hatton to give us his match ratings after Arsenal 2 Newcastle 0.

Newcastle United taking the match to extra-time but Steve Bruce still yet to win in an NUFC cup match against Premier League opposition.

Two goals in extra time meaning it is FA Cup holders Arsenal that will be in Monday night’s fourth round draw.

As for how the Newcastle United side performed, Jack Lacey-Hatton gives us his NUFC player ratings and comments.

Dubravka – 8

A super return for our Slovakian stopper.

A brilliant save from Smith-Rowe that kept the tie alive.

Had no chance on the crucial first goal. If only we could play two goalkeepers.

Krafth – 6

Got beaten for pace by Tierney once in the first half but generally held his own well.

Wasn’t able to offer much going forward.

Clark – 6

Another excellent display, tiredness just got the better of him of him in the extra time for the Arsenal goal.

Lascelles – 5

The right decision to take the yellow card but then failed to reappear after half time.

Hopefully he is ok for Tuesday. Good to see him back on the pitch.

Hayden – 8

Another masterful display, from a player not even playing in his natural position.

Some tidy tackles against his former club.

Dummett – 7

Seemed composed enough.

It’s never easy to switch positions at half-time and he coped relatively well. Always looks more comfortable at centre-half than full back.

Sean Longstaff – 6

A better display, kept the ball well and didn’t look unable to compete physically, as in previous games.

Hendrick – 5

Yet another anonymous performance.

Often forgot he was playing.

Almiron – 7

Never stopped running and tracking back.

Wasn’t able to get that one golden chance but his movement and passing was much needed on a tough night going forward.

Joelinton – 5

Not sure what else I can say about him that hasn’t been said.

Yes he does work hard in some games (IE Palace away) but really didn’t offer anywhere near enough tonight.

Moment in the first half summed up his NUFC career.

Won the ball back in a great area, approached the edge of the penalty box and looked totally unconvincing, before making the wrong decision. Average.

Carroll – 8

His best display since returning to the club.

Offered a genuine threat at all times.

Held up the ball superbly, something we have lacked for a long time in the final third.

He only needed a goal to complete a perfect display. He should have scored at the end clearly…but no one knows that better than him.

Subs:

Ritchie – 5

Disappointing delivery on crosses, made a crucial block at 0-0.

Yedlin – 4

Murphy – 6

Anderson – 7

Gayle – N/A (Not on long enough to judge)

Stats from BBC Sport:

Arsenal 2 Newcastle 0 – Saturday 9 January 5.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Arsenal:

Smith Rowe 109, Aubameyang 117

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Arsenal 61% (65%) Newcastle 39% (35%)

Total shots were Arsenal 25 (7) Newcastle 12 (2)

Shots on target Arsenal 9 (3) Newcastle 2 (0)

Corners were Arsenal 8 (5) Newcastle 3 (0)

Referee: Chris Kavanagh

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Krafth (Murphy 68), Lascelles (Ritchie 45), Clark, Dummett, Hayden, Sean Longstaff, Hendrick, Almiron (Yedlin 81), Joelinton (Anderson 81), Carroll (Gayle 105)

Unused Subs:

Gillespie, Matty Longstaff

(After 0 wins in 7 and 1 goal in over 8 hours – Steve Bruce sees ‘signs of progress’ at Newcastle – Read HERE)

(3 Positives and 3 Negatives from Arsenal 2 Newcastle 0 (AET) – Read HERE)

(Arsenal 2 Newcastle 0 (AET) – Instant NUFC fan/writer reaction to Saturday’s defeat – Read HERE)

