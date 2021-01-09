Opinion

Arsenal 2 Newcastle 0 (AET) – Instant NUFC fan/writer reaction to Saturday’s defeat

Arsenal 2 Newcastle 0 – Saturday 9 January 5.30pm

We asked a number of our regular writers to give us a brief instant reaction after the final whistle.

Both teams making seven changes and Newcastle United holding on for 109 minutes of a pretty dreadful game, before two extra time goals won it for the Gunners.

Jamie Smith:

“The expected exit but not in the expected fashion.

“A very solid performance and we should have won it second half.

“It appeared that we had 2010 Andy Carroll on the pitch the way he was putting himself about, but he will rue the miss when put through by Hendrick’s chip, which should have been buried and put us in round 4.

“There was another almost certain winner very late in normal time, but this failure was more down to an excellent stop by Leno, Carroll following up after Elliot Anderson so nearly became an instant hero on his debut.

“Instead it was the almost sent-off Emile Smith-Rowe who took that honour, the reversal of the red card the correct decision to be fair.

“His goal was the killer, with Aubameyang just taking advantage of United being out on their feet.

“Not a bad showing at all.

“Downside is we’ve achieved nothing and will be wrecked for the trip to Sheffield United on Tuesday.

“Upside is we won’t have to play any more games that Danny Murphy commentates on.”

Billy Miller:

“I’m just going to say it. Carroll was outstanding today.

“How he made it through 105 minutes was impressive enough but his overall performance was the best we’ve seen since his return.

“Just a shame that he squandered two excellent chances.

“The second of which would have probably won the game.

“I think that second half is the best half of football we’ve produced this season.

“Great to see Anderson finally make his debut and, he too, could have made he’s mark in dream fashion late on.

“Dubravka/Dubrovnik (good knowledge as ever Danny Murphy) had an excellent comeback.

“Shame for Clark to make the mistake that cost us after he and many other players gave strong accounts of themselves.

“Despite the positives, it was another shocking first half and it’s seven games without a win now.

“Sheffield United is a big one and our players must be knackered.”

Brian Standen:

“Just another cup exit but so unlucky!

“We should have been out of sight on 90 minutes, Andy Carroll played so well but he knows the game was his for the taking.

“Great shifts put in by many and have to be honest, we were unlucky!

“But at the end of the day we are out, which is what was expected.

“Elliot Anderson, very promising and offered more than you know who, if he is good enough play him now

“Move on to Sheffield Utd, if we have any fit players.”

Ben Cooper:

“Two extra time goals ended what can loosely be called a cup run for United, making it past 90 minutes of the third round at least.

“Defeat was hard on those in black and white who had put in 100% effort and tried hard despite not having much forward play, even harder on one of our top performers, Ciaran Clark who’s mistake cost United the decisive first goal.

“By then the defensive lads were pretty much out on their feet and probably throwing daggers at Andy Carroll who was warming himself on the bench after missing two absolute sitters in normal time.

“Danny Murphy thought Carroll was our best player.

“Modern football is indeed perplexing.

“Until half time in extra time United had pretty much matched an awful Arsenal team in the resolution stakes but neither team was anything more than committed and the BBC will be regretting putting NUFC on Saturday night TV.

“We are not always the last game on MOTD for nothing you know.

“Still, in the cold light of day, tomorrow Steve Bruce will know that even though the game was very poor, United should have won but didn’t.”

Jack Lacey-Hatton:

“A much better effort.

“Where was this sort of performance against Brentford.

“Carroll was brilliant but should have won it for us at the end.

“Never fancied us in extra time, we already looked done.

“Dispiriting but not a disgrace.”

David Punton:

“We had some chances tonight to nick this game off Arsenal. A bit unlucky?

“Those chances came and went and we were duly punished in a period of extra time we could really do without given the number of games to come.

“That was a much better collective effort from the players tonight and there were some good individual performances as well.

“But with a bit more quality we could be in the fourth round.

“The club has a big problem with Joelinton. He’s wearing the Number 9 and he’s nowhere near good enough. Feels like he’s going backwards again.

“So that’s us done with the FA Cup for another year.

“It was always a stinker of a draw but peak NUFC tonight to raise hopes before having them dashed.”

Steve Hickey:

“It’s back to our usual 3rd round exit but in slightly different circumstances to normal.

“For one thing, the performance was patchy but overall decent.

“Another is the strength of the team we played. Losing in extra time was also a novelty.

“Let’s hope playing a strong team through 120 minutes doesn’t come back to haunt us on Tuesday night.

“Poor Steve Bruce, just can’t win – literally.”

Paul Patterson:

“Where the hell to start?

“Joelinton on again.

“Carroll having a blinder but with no help.

“Gayle sat twiddling his thumbs all game and then when the decision couldn’t be any easier and the game poised at 0-0, off comes Carroll and Gayle goes on.

“Bang! We start conceding goals and lose the game.

“This manager’s game management is shocking and he is a buffoon…”

Nat Seaton:

“Out of the cup at the first hurdle yet again…

“Effort was there to be seen but the quality was (yet again) missing.

“We did have a couple of good chances but you have to create more than a couple of chances each game to come away with a result.

“Big game on Tuesday, we simple cannot let a team who haven’t won a single Premier League game win.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Arsenal 2 Newcastle 0 – Saturday 9 January 5.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Arsenal:

Smith Rowe 109, Aubameyang 117

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Arsenal 61% (65%) Newcastle 39% (35%)

Total shots were Arsenal 25 (7) Newcastle 12 (2)

Shots on target Arsenal 9 (3) Newcastle 2 (0)

Corners were Arsenal 8 (5) Newcastle 3 (0)

Referee: Chris Kavanagh

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Krafth (Murphy 68), Lascelles (Ritchie 45), Clark, Dummett, Hayden, Sean Longstaff, Hendrick, Almiron (Yedlin 81), Joelinton (Anderson 81), Carroll (Gayle 105)

Unused Subs:

Gillespie, Matty Longstaff

