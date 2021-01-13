Opinion

An open letter to Jamaal Lascelles

Hi, I would like to use your platform to submit an open letter to Jamal Lascelles.

Newcastle fans like myself have written open letters to the likes of Newcastle United as an entity (we’re not really much more than that at the moment), Lee Charnley and probably most popularly Big Mike Ashley.

These open letters don’t provoke a response, why should they? We write to the club and the people who “run it” (if it can be defined as that) and its abundantly clear they don’t care about the fans, the club or the city. If anything, there’s times I think Mike actually sits there laughing at us.

‘Obviously, you were not a part of the squad last night at Sheffield United, perhaps had you been fit enough we could have dropped Wilson and played all 11 at the back. Understandably you’ve had covid, which from my own experience takes a little while to get over. Despite this and as Captain of this football club, I’m sure you’re not too unfamiliar with how the last couple of months have been, nothing less than complete failure. It’s embarrassing.

Players come out and support Bruce and as a fanbase, we struggle to fathom the rationale behind this. Does he give you more days off than previous managers? Are the training sessions lighter/simpler? It’s evidential that the only players who have increased in any form or ability are the goalkeepers and we all know that’s because they face 28 shots from previously winless sides like Sheffield United.

Forgive me if I’m wrong but don’t any of the players have any pride?

Do you not want to represent your country on the biggest stage? I am totally against “player power”, you know, instances where players force a manager out of a club, but look at the state of the manager in charge of our club. How can you sit idly by whilst he starts 8/9 defensive players against a team that hasn’t won in 20 PL games? If anything, by not standing up it makes you complicit in my opinion. If you’re happy to carry on trying to nick games 1-0 with 20% possession, then you are at the wrong football club and you don’t represent the fanbase.

You’ve spoken about what a privilege it is to captain such a massive club, well you’re wrong, we are not a massive club, we are barely even a football team and you’d struggle to disagree having been in the same position as the fans, watching us. Can’t make five yard passes, no ingenuity, no passion, no bite, devoid of any entertainment or soul. Set up to contain, sit deep, invite pressure.

I’m not saying we want to win 4-3 every week or we want Champions League, we don’t (well I wouldn’t turn it down like). We are just sick of being amongst the bottom statistics for everything – least shots, least goals, least touches in the oppo box, least completed passes, lowest pass completion percentages. At least we have the top keeping statistics. Outplayed by Brentford’s reserve team! They rested players and looked a million times better than us, we were lucky to keep the numbers down.

I don’t anticipate a response from you, as I alluded to above, the club have n0 respect for the fanbase in any capacity, from the very top, to Steve Bruce and perhaps even some of the players, this is just a well paid job for many of you guys.

Last night’s performance was easily the worst game I’ve witnessed since I started supporting the club 27 years ago. I’ve seen Arsenal put 7 past us, Man City go from League One into a club we could only dream to be, but last night, even when we had 11 men on the pitch, it was utterly atrocious. A disgrace to the club, the badge and the fans.

How Steve Bruce has the audacity to say he won’t walk away (after quitting seven times previously) is the ultimate slap in the face to us fans. Steve needs to go ASAP! You were here with Steve McClaren and we all know how that ended.

If not for the club or the fan base, do it for yourself and the other players in the squad.

As Captain of this club, you have a duty, you can either be a yes man like Coloccini and plod along taking your money, or you can stand up and do something like Wor Al.’

Samuel Brown

