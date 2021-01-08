News

Allan Saint-Maximin is back at Newcastle United

Allan Saint-Maximin has been recovering from having had the virus.

The Newcastle United talisman spending time back in France, having been the player hit hardest by lasting after effects of covid.

It is now seven weeks since Allan Saint-Maximin last played, in the home defeat to Chelsea back in November.

The good news now though is he is back on Tyneside.

The Mail having revealed that the winger has returned from France and is being assessed by medical staff at Newcastle United, as he continues his journey back towards playing first team football.

Ahead of last Sunday’s match against Leicester, Steve Bruce was asked if he thought any extra players would be back from injury or illness for that game, giving this reply:

“I don’t think so.

“Our big two [missing] at the moment are our skipper [Jamaal Lascelles] and [Allan] Saint-Maximin.

“The skipper is making better progress than Allan, I can’t see him [Lascelles] but for Arsenal [in the FA Cup on Saturday 9 January] maybe Jamaal might be in the mix. I certainly can’t see Allan for the foreseeable future.”

A training update from Newcastle United on Thursday, confirmed that finally Jamaal Lascelles had been allowed to join in once again with group training, he also hasn’t played since that Chelsea defeat.

However, it appears clear that we won’t be seeing Allan Saint-Maximin in full group training with the rest of the squad any time soon, never mind playing again.

Whilst he had rarely hit the heights of some of his play last season, there is no doubt that Newcastle United are desperately missing the French winger.

With absolutely no attacking strategy whatsoever and his team ordered to play so deep and defensive, the only Steve Bruce ‘plan’ to score goals since he arrived, has been for Newcastle teammates to give Allan Saint-Maximin the ball and hope that he can do something. Not the greatest of plans really, when the vast majority of times ASM receives the ball, his starting point is deep inside his own half.

These are the stats below, comparing when Allan Saint-Maximin has AND hasn’t started Premier League games.

OVERALL TOTALS AT NUFC WITH ALLAN SAINT-MAXIMIN STARTING:

Played 31 Won 13 Drawn 7 Lost 11 Points 46 Goals For 38 Goals Against 41

OVERALL TOTALS AT NUFC WITHOUT ALLAN SAINT-MAXIMIN STARTING:

Played 23 Won 3 Drawn 8 Lost 12 Points 17 Goals For 18 Goals Against 42

As you can see, massive differences in every area.

With Allan Saint-Maximin starting in Premier League matches, Newcastle United average per match – 1.48 points, 1.23 goals for, 1.32 goals against.

Without Allan Saint-Maximin starting in Premier League matches, Newcastle United average per match – 0.74 points, 0.78 goals for, 1.83 goals against.

The bottom line is that Steve Bruce has only won three Premier League matches in 18 months when Allan Saint-Maximin hasn’t started.

Newcastle haven’t won any of their last six matches (all competitions) and have scored only once in the last six and a half hours of football.

Currently sixth bottom of the Premier League, Newcastle face a busy and possibly key period of matches this month (see below), the third (and possibly fourth…) round of the FA Cup, as well as four Premier League matches, in all five games the opposition are favourites to win, even Sheffield United (6/4 with the bookies, Newcastle 9/4), despite the Blades only having two points from their first seventeen matches.

The fans have certainly missed Allan Saint-Maximin…but nowhere near as much as Steve Bruce.

Newcastle United upcoming fixtures

Saturday 9 January

Arsenal v Newcastle (FA Cup third round) – (5.30pm) BBC1

Tuesday 12 January

Sheffield Utd v Newcastle(6pm) Sky Sports

Monday 18 January

Arsenal v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Weekend of Saturday 23 January

FA Cup fourth round weekend

Tuesday 26 January

Newcastle v Leeds (6pm) BT Sport

Saturday 30 January

Everton v Newcastle (12.30pm) BT Sport

