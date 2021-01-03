News

Alan Shearer thoughts as Newcastle United enter 2021

Alan Shearer has been talking about Newcastle United.

The NUFC legend asked: ‘Where are Newcastle United now and what can they do this season?’

Alan Shearer speaking ahead of the Leicester match, as Steve Bruce hopes to avoid making it six games without a win.

A run that has seen defeats to Leeds, Brentford and Man City, plus a very lucky draw against Fulham, the final game of the run seeing a rare goalless draw as Newcastle got a point against Liverpool.

Alan Shearer clings to that last match as a hope of something better ahead.

Newcastle fans, including Shearer, will know a lot more after today’s game against Leicester. Whether the performance against Liverpool was a rare one-off blip of slightly better football and at least some relative ambition, or simply a one-off against an inconsistent injury hit opponent.

Hopefully Alan Shearer and the rest of us seeing a new year filled with a positive note after the final whistle against Leicester City.

Alan Shearer interviewed by Coral and asked: ‘Where are Newcastle United now and what can they do this season?’:

“Well the number of points Newcastle have is about right.

“They have been up and down, it has been a bit of a rollercoaster. Which is no surprise with Newcastle United.

“But when you play as poorly as they did against Fulham, when you play as poorly as they did against Brentford and get knocked out of the quarter-finals of the cup. There was a lot of excitement in Newcastle about being in that competition and hopefully getting to a semi-final – but they were poor in the game.

“So you have got to accept the criticism that comes your way, you have to take it on the chin.

“But you also get the opportunity to fight back, which I think they did against Liverpool. They were tight, they were strong, they defended well when they had to.

“But the big improvement in the Liverpool game was they were prepared to go and press.

“When they had to defend , yes they did that, but it wasn’t just defending.

“Newcastle were also looking to get forward, hit Liverpool on the counter-attack, and they created a couple of chances.

“Which is a big improvement on the last few games.

“I think the more of that the merrier and they can go on and take a bit of confidence from that game and go into the new year on a positive note.”

