Opinion

A sinking ship and Steve Bruce is drowning out of his depth

Born in 1989, my football awareness started in the mid 90s during the Kevin Keegan entertainers period.

This is when I decided to shun my older brother’s Man United indoctrination attempts, in order to support the club that I was naturally drawn to and proudly wore the Newcastle Brown ale shirt made famous in that era.

I’m from Northern Ireland, so going to see my first game Newcastle v Bradford in 2000 was a big deal.

Walking into St James Park for the first time, outrageously early for kick off and in awe of the special stadium (Not yet vandalised with Sports Direct Branding), sitting there for two hours just in disbelief that this is where I’d seen my heroes on TV and I was now to see them in the flesh.

The late great Gary Speed and Kieron Dyer scored in a 2-1 win, leaving 10 year old me in an overwhelmed state. This was great until later in a Chinese restaurant in the Metro Centre when my stomach could no longer handle the excitement and it decided vomiting was the best remedy, much to my dad’s delight as we had to leave as the food arrived.

This is how I used to remember Newcastle in the wake of watching us surrender to Sheffield United this evening. A pathetic display led by an incompetent manager drowning out of his depth, employed by a narcissist of an owner who has no more love for the club than he does seeing vegetables on his dinner plate.

I’ve complained about player commitment all season and dodgy transfers, generally related to a certain Brazilian, but you don’t need me to regurgitate that again.

Pre covid, many chose to not attend matches to try and make a statement to the insidious owner. Now covid has enforced that, it’s clear that unless Steve Bruce is sacked due to an unlikely Ashley epiphany, getting crowds back at games is the only way to have a voice.

The mainstream media have been less than helpful, in vocalising what is abundantly clear to us all about the club and the dross we are subjected to, as we seem to be continually portrayed as fans blinded by delusional expectation.

How Ashley can be considered a ‘fit and proper’ owner is baffling. He can never repair his relationship with the fans and is obviously dead set on tearing the club apart, gaining some kind of warped gratification in the process.

In saying that, all it takes is sensible transfers / business, (ie don’t buy Joelinton, buy Rondon, which would have saved money / support Benitez when he had provided stability) and take action when required against any manager when the ship is sinking.

Decisions which would be made by any owner with the business skills Ashley is alleged to have, to protect their asset. It wouldn’t repair the relationship with fans but I’d say a majority of supporters would be content with that, thus proving media perspective of us as nonsense.

We completely lack direction and are just sleep walking to relegation. Other perceived lesser teams at least have game plans and can evidence an attempt to succeed.

We are a sinking ship and we all know it.

I don’t expect anything to change any time soon, so from here on it’s just apathy.

Mike Ashley doesn’t care, the media don’t care, so why should we?

…I wish it were that easy.

