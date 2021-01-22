Opinion

A desperate Steve Bruce – Allan Saint-Maximin to play ‘some part’ at Aston Villa in last throw of dice

Steve Bruce toned down his language on Friday morning.

The Newcastle United Head Coach refraining from calling his players ‘Absolute sh.te’ and ‘Fr.gging hopeless’, despite having made it nine games without a win and almost 12 hours of football with only one goal.

Instead, Steve Bruce made journalists, as well as Newcastle fans, sit up and take notice with another dubious use of words this morning.

The NUFC Head Coach declaring that Allan Saint-Maximin would play ‘some part’ at Villa Park on Saturday night.

After eight weeks out and previously Steve Bruce indicating that it would still be some time before Allan Saint-Maximin could possibly return to first team action, instead Bruce has suddenly announced that after returning to full training this week, ASM is somehow now ok to either start or come on as a sub against Aston Villa.

This all feels very much like last roll of the dice for Steve Bruce.

The under pressure head coach gambling with the French winger’s longer-term health and fitness by suddenly throwing him straight back into the squad and potentially the team.

He has got form for it of course, both with Allan Saint-Maximin and other players. Rushing players back too early and them ending up ruled out for even longer. Steve Bruce also overplaying players at times with so many matches in quick succession, risking adding to the injury list.

During his 18 months at St James Park, Steve Bruce has overseen a ridiculous injury situation, with most Newcastle fans of the belief that the Head Coach has contributed to that with his selection decisions. Some NUFC fans turning detective and pointing to how there have been times at almost every one of Bruce’s previous clubs, where the number of injured players has caused serious issues.

Steve Bruce also indicated today that he expected Fabian Schar to return but that Fernandez and Clark were struggling to be involved tomorrow night.

Naturally, we all want to see Allan Saint-Maximin back in the team and playing a pivotal role, however, only if he has totally fully recovered AND it makes sense to play him, not just a blind everything crossed gamble.

There are eight NUFC PL matches these next eight weeks and Allan Saint-Maximin will hopefully be able to have an impact, providing of course he doesn’t break down by playing too soon. It also has to be remembered that ASM wasn’t great in the eight PL matches he has played this season and probably only the Burnley match did he reach the heights he showed fairly often last season.

Steve Bruce declares about Allan Saint-Maximin: ‘It’s good news for all fans that he’ll be involved tomorrow’…here’s hoping that is the view amongst Newcastle supporters after the final whistle at Villa Park.

Steve Bruce speaking to Sky Sports – Friday 22 January 2021:

“Allan Saint-Maximin has trained well and looks in decent shape.

“It’s good news for all fans that he’ll be involved tomorrow.

“We’ve missed his blistering pace.

“He will certainly help us win a few games.”

