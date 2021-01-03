Opinion

3 Positives and 3 Negatives from Arsenal 3 Newcastle 0

Monday night ended Arsenal 3 Newcastle 0.

A game of two halves.

The first saw Newcastle with zero attacking threat and Arsenal wasting their chances, the second seeing Newcastle with zero attacking threat and Arsenal taking their chances.

POSITIVES

Karl Darlow

The keeper once again had a decent game.

He made a couple of good saves but I’m guessing the novelty of being first choice for this shower is beginning to wear off a bit by now.

Miguel Almiron

Almiron ran himself into the ground.

He gave everything whilst running forward, tracking back and trying to link up play.

He didn’t give up all game. Credit to him.

One game closer…

We are one game closer to seeing the end of Bruce as manager.

He’s showing game after game that he has no tactical ability and his idea of tactics is just to change the players and hope for a different result.

So that’s another game out of the way, one less to worry about.

NEGATIVES

Joelinton

Having the tactical genius of Bruce is bad enough.

Playing with ten men just makes matters worse.

Crossing/dead ball delivery

Today was horrendous.

Their first goal came from defending a Shelvey corner that didn’t go a foot off the ground.

We have Carroll on the pitch for a reason and it isn’t to stand there while cross after cross after corner doesn’t get past the first defender.

Ball retention

There was a period in the game where we had the ball for around 30 seconds or so, playing it around our back line and midfield under very little pressure, but the players became nervous on the ball. Without any closing down from Arsenal you could see each player receiving the ball becoming more agitated, until finally it was booted forward (and lost).

Pathetic. What’s wrong with keeping the ball if there’s nothing on? Good players can do it and good teams can do it. Newcastle under Bruce can not.

There’s maybe one last positive as my wife said I can wake her up later on…but knowing my luck I’ll fall asleep, or the kids will still be awake. I think she feels sorry for me!

Stats from BBC Sport:

Arsenal 3 Newcastle 0 – Monday 18 January 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Arsenal:

Aubameyang 50, 77 Saka 60

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Arsenal 66% (67%) Newcastle 34% (33%)

Total shots were Arsenal 20 (7) Newcastle 4 (1)

Shots on target Arsenal 6 (1) Newcastle 1 (0)

Corners were Arsenal 7 (5) Newcastle 2 (1)

Referee: David Coote

Newcastle United:

Darlow, Krafth, Lascelles, Clark, Lewis, Shelvey, Matty Longstaff (Hendrick 78), Almiron (Anderson 87), Joelinton, Carroll (Murphy 69), Wilson

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Hayden, Ritchie, Manquillo, Yedlin, Sean Longstaff

