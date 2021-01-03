Opinion

3 Positives and 3 Negatives from Arsenal 2 Newcastle 0 (AET)

Saturday night ended Arsenal 2 Newcastle 0.

A really poor game but Newcastle United at least made it into extra time, if not into the fourth round.

However, Andy Carroll failed with two sitters when one on one with the keeper, so a case of what might have been as well in that second half against a poor Arsenal team on the night.

This time it is GToon:

POSITIVES

Andy Carroll

Excellent performance in both boxes from Carroll.

He chased the ball tirelessly and showed some good touches. Unlucky with a couple of shots too.

On another day he would have scored a couple. His hold up play allowed us to play further up the pitch in the second half.

Isaac Hayden

Had a very good game at the back. Looked calm on the ball and did well against their forwards. He plays the ball out well too.

Games under the belt…

…for Laschelles, Dubravka and Dummett

I suppose this will be important in the coming weeks.

Anderson looked ok when he came on too. He did more than the joke that he replaced did all game.

NEGATIVES

The anti Newcastle media and their disgraceful commentary

The red card was a red card. He hadn’t got control of the ball and he caught Longstaff with his studs showing.

If it was against us he would have been sent off.

There isn’t a referee who hates us more than the fourth official – André Mariner.

But to then hear Danny “I hate Newcastle” Murphy go on about what a wonderful decision it was to overturn the red card, made me turn the commentary off. If the muppet hates us that much he should decline to commentate on our games.

That player then got MOTM cos he scored against us, contributing nothing to the game other than that.

The stupidity of Bruce…

…not to understand Carroll was having a good game and rather than replace him, he needed a new partner up front with him.

Gayle on with 20 mins left would have made a big difference.

Joelinton

The gift that keeps on giving/the joke that keeps playing.

If he isn’t failing to control the ball, he’s making runs that he then double backs on, just as the ball is played to him. He offers absolutely nothing to the team so why does he play?

When Anderson replaced him, he ran straight over to his position cos Arsenal had a throw.

He immediately got physical with the player he was marking to let him know he was there. Already within 10 seconds he’d done more than Joelinton.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Arsenal 2 Newcastle 0 – Saturday 9 January 5.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Arsenal:

Smith Rowe 109, Aubameyang 117

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Arsenal 61% (65%) Newcastle 39% (35%)

Total shots were Arsenal 25 (7) Newcastle 12 (2)

Shots on target Arsenal 9 (3) Newcastle 2 (0)

Corners were Arsenal 8 (5) Newcastle 3 (0)

Referee: Chris Kavanagh

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Krafth (Murphy 68), Lascelles (Ritchie 45), Clark, Dummett, Hayden, Sean Longstaff, Hendrick, Almiron (Yedlin 81), Joelinton (Anderson 81), Carroll (Gayle 105)

Unused Subs:

Gillespie, Matty Longstaff

