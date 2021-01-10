Opinion

10 New Year wishes for Newcastle United fans in 2021

Newcastle United fans haven’t had the best of years.

Of course 2020 has been a nightmare for pretty much everybody for obvious reasons.

However, for Newcastle United fans, this past year has seen their hobby / passion only add to the misery of the virus impact, rather than proving a valuable distraction.

The hopes of a takeover sustained NUFC supporters for a number of months, however, that only made the mood even worse when it all came to nothing…so far.

Football fans banned from stadiums these past (in Newcastle’s case and for many other clubs) 10 months has for some / many been almost a blessing, so poor and negative has the football been under Steve Bruce.

However, hope springs eternal, so here are my 10 New Year wishes for a far far better 2021 for Newcastle United fans:

52,000 Newcastle United fans allowed back inside St James Park.

52,000 Newcastle United fans wanting to go back inside St James Park.

Newcastle United takeover happens and ambitious new owners with integrity and ambition take control.

All Sports Direct (and other jumble sale / tat related advertising) removed from St James Park.

A new training complex built that is comparable to what other (ambitious) Premier League clubs already take for granted.

A professional properly resourced Academy put in place that can lay the foundations for Newcastle developing many of their first team players of the future, as so many other Premier League clubs have in place already. Clubs such as Southampton, Leeds and many others proving this can be done, not just at elite clubs.

A new manager is of course very high on the list, a manager with a CV that suggests he is capable of building a team / club that can succeed, as opposed to this current clueless clown subjecting us also to the least attractive football ever seen.

Similarly, a new high level management team is also desperately needed away from the football side. Ashley can take Lee Charnley with him when he leaves and put him on a zero hours contract in the Sports Direct warehouse, counting white socks instead of paper clips. That is if they can find him, Lee Charnley having promised Newcastle fans in August 2019 that he and Mike Ashley would put right the failures to communicate properly and professionally with fans and media, only to predictably break that promise.

A football team that we can all enjoy watching, whether back inside the stadium or watching from home. A Newcastle United team going out to try and win every match and play football the right way, trying to attack, create chances and score goals.

Finally, most of all, my wish is for Newcastle United to a club that fans can be proud of. Rather than one that is held up as a total joke by both media and football fans nationwide. Instead of the shame Mike Ashley has associated us all with and zero ambition on the football side, NUFC to become a football club that fans of other clubs will be envious of, for all sorts of reasons.

