Yoshinori Muto grabs first goal in 786 days – A momentous moment

Yoshinori Muti has had a nightmare time at Newcastle United, only seven Premier League starts and one Premier League goal in his first two seasons at the club after arriving from Mainz for £9.5m on 1 August 2018.

The striker eventually going out on loan on 15 September 2020 to La Liga club Eibar for the season.

Fran Garagarza is Director of Football at Eibar, he revealed in October that they had first tried to sign Yoshinori Muto on loan in January (2020) but Newcastle United wouldn’t let him go.

Garagarza then insisting (see below) that they had got an excellent deal in September 2020, due to driving a hard bargain with Newcastle United.

Yoshinori Muto wasn’t prolific with Mainz but his Bundesliga goals record wasn’t bad, with 4,422 minutes on the pitch, 48 starts and 18 sub appearances, 20 goals at an average of 221 minutes per goal.

However, he is a player who just hasn’t looked up to the level of the Premier League.

After a handful of Premier League sub appearances and a start in a League Cup defeat at Nottingham Forest, I was surprised to find that his one really stand out match and only PL goal (so far…) was actually in his first Premier League start.

The 6 October 2018 saw Rafa Benitez put out a very different team and formation that caught out Jose Mourinho, Kenedy and Yoshinori Muto putting Newcastle 2-0 up inside 10 minutes and the Magpies totally bossing the first half. A clear penalty was missed due to the referee looking the wrong way at a free-kick (VAR!!!) and Newcastle wasted a load of other chances, including Muto with a point blank header which would have been a goal if put anywhere but straight at the keeper. Bad luck, depleted energy and some not so great defending eventually saw Man Utd with an undeserved 3-2 win, three goals in the last 20 minutes. However, Yoshinoi Muto had definitely shown promise…but that was pretty much the last we saw of it.

Now 786 days after that match at Old Trafford, Yoshinori has scored his first league goal since that Man Utd game, on Monday night grabbing the first goal (watch below) to set Eibar on their way to a 2-0 win at Real Betis. This was his fifth La Liga start and eighth league match including sub appearances of his loan move.

(Click the play button below and then click ‘watch on youtube’)

However, hopefully he will now hit some kind of form that helps get Yoshinori Muto a permanent move by summer 2021 at the latest, before he moves into the final year (2021/22) of his NUFC deal.

Eibar Director of Football Fran Garagarza on signing Yoshinori Muto – 8 October 2020:

“Newcastle told us, either you agree to these figures or Muto does not come.

“We told them that it was impossible.

“A week later the Japanese forward arrived on loan to Eibar in the figures that we initially told them.

“We are satisfied.

“We had received many a ‘no’ but then they have been ‘yes’.

“We have had that maturity, patience and knowing how to be with the open transfer market.”

