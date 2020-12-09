Opinion

Which 11 players would you pick in your Newcastle team v West Brom if everybody fit?

Which 11 players would you pick in the Newcastle team v West Bom on Saturday afternoon?

We have put together a list of the 27 players who could potentially be selected for this game.

Newcastle come into this match after a 15 day break, due to the postponement of the away game at Aston Villa.

Newcastle fans have been kept in the dark as to the virus situation at the club and training ground.

However, Tuesday saw Newcastle United announce on Twitter that the training ground had reopened and the first team squad were set to train their yesterday.

That announcement seemingly an indication that Saturday’s game at St James Park is set to go ahead, unless there is a further virus outbreak at the club.

That 15 day break has given many Newcastle players the chance to be available for this Newcastle v West Brom match. As well as those who have had to self-isolate, you also have a number of previously injured players who could now be available.

So we have included the whole Newcastle United first team squad as options, which also will give us a snapshot of what fans see as the first eleven of the whole squad for any match, not just for the game against West Brom.

Maybe amongst the most tricky decision, choosing between Karl Darlow and a potentially returning Martin Dubravka is the trickiest of all.

So what would be your Newcastle team v West Brom on Saturday afternoon if everybody is fit? Please vote now.



