Which 11 players would you pick in your Newcastle team v Fulham? Please vote now

Opinion

Which 11 players would you pick in the Newcastle team v Fulham on Saturday night?

We have put together a list of the 21 players who could potentially be selected for this game.

Newcastle come into this match after a hammering at Leeds on Wednesday night, Marcelo Bielsa’s team eventually getting the scoreline their superiority deserved.

Steve Bruce spoke about the injury and fitness situation on Friday morning and said it was good and bad news.

The NUFC Head Coach saying there had been no new injuries picked up in the Leeds match.

However, he also confirmed that there were still ‘four or five missing through illness’, appearing to indicate that nobody will be added to the squad who wasn’t available on Wednesday at Leeds.

So as well as long-term injured Dubravka and Dummett, the likes of Lascelles, Schar, Manquillo and Saint-Maximin will also still be missing you assume.

So what would be your Newcastle team v Fulham on this Saturday night? Please vote now.

***The poll is now close, go HERE to see the results.

